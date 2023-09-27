A Limpopo community bore witness to the aftermath of the heinous crimes committed by a father of two boys

The young brothers, who lived in a village in Mphephu Limpopo, lost their lives after their father did the unthinkable

Police spokesperson Col. Malalsela Ledwaba shared details of the father's well-thought-out ploy

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

LIMPOPO- A village in Mphephu was the scene of a heartbreaking incident. A father was the reason his children's lives were cut short.

Limpopo villagers called SAPS after finding a father who had murdered his children and then killed himself. Image: Gallo Images /Dirk Bleyer

Source: Getty Images

The kids were both below the age of ten. Their deaths are indicative of the increase in child murders in South Africa, which rose by 20.6% in 2023

41-year-old man kills sons

A four-year-old and seven-year-old sadly died on 26 September 2023. Their father, a man from Mapakophele village, committed suicide after taking the young brothers' lives.

TimeLIVE reported that the Limpopo community called SAPS to the gruesome scene. Col. Malesela Ledwaba explained that they found evidence that the father was responsible for the catastrophe.

Young girl's death classified as murder

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that a child went missing, and a KZN community did their best to search for her. South Africans were horrified when the girl was found dead.

SABC NEWS reported that the SAPS established more facts about the girl's death and determined it was a child homicide.

South Africa child murders increase

Briefly News reported that although the murder rate dropped, child murders are on the rise. From April to June 2023, there were 50 more murders than the previous year, at 293 killings.

Woman and partner arrested for gruesome murders of 2 Soweto children

Briefly News previously reported that there has been a pivotal development in the tragic murder of two children from Soweto, Johannesburg.

Police have arrested a woman and her partner in connection to the murder and mutilation of 5-year-old Nqobizitha Zulu and his 6-year-old cousin Tshiamo Rabanye, eNCA reported.

South Africans were rocked when residents of the south Johannesburg township shockingly discovered the two boys' bodies in two separate locations on Thursday, 20 April.

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News