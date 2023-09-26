An eight-year-old primary school boy was found with a bag of weed in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal

The boy was caught by his teacher, who reported the incident to Reaction Unit South Africa

South Africans have called on the boy's uncle to be jailed for allegedly giving him the bag of cannabis

DURBAN - A young child was found with a bag of dagga on school premises in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal.

A young child was busted with a bag of weed at a primary school in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal.

Teacher catches pupil with weed

The eight-year-old boy was caught by a teacher at a Phoenix primary school on Tuesday, 26 September, reports TimesLIVE.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson Prem Balarm said the teacher called RUSA officers in the morning after the child was found sniffing the bag of weed.

The boy was questioned by Reaction officers about where he got the weed and said it was handed to him by his uncle.

The young kid allegedly split the weed with three other boys.

South Africans call for action against the uncle

Bharath Mohanlall said:

"His uncle needs to be sorted out once and for all."

Mze Mzobe said:

"This malume must be arrested."

Jaira RK commented:

"Kids are naughty. Maybe he swiped it from his uncle."

Ayesha Aem Moosa said:

"In the interest of other kids, he should be home-schooled... Already a delinquent."

Michele Neilands said:

"How do you sniff dagga ?"

Jane Naidoo said:

"These people are using children to keep drugs. They didn't realize that the child would be checked out."

Carleen Callaghan said:

"Omw ...this is really sick What brains does the uncle have?"

Suriasha Balwantha commented:

"What craziness...that uncle should be in the lock-up. Seriously what BS is this an 8-year-old child?"

Dagga-laced muffin scare at Soshanguve school prompts police investigation

Briefly News previously reported that at least 90 pupils from Pulamadibogo Primary School in Soshanguve, Pretoria, were hospitalised after eating muffins laced with dagga.

The incident happened on Wednesday, 20 September and affected learners from Grade R to Grade 7.

According to a statement by the Department of Education in Gauteng, the pupils reportedly bought what they thought to be muffins from a street vendor on the way to school.

