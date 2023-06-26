A drug bust in Brits has resulted in the discovery of an expansive dagga laboratory and cultivation warehouse

Marijuana with a street value of R760 000 was confiscated from the plot at Elarnoskraal in Mooinooi

The 36-year-old man who was found on the plot was arrested and is expected to appear in court

BRITS - The police in the North West have made a major bust at Elarnoskraal in Mooinooi, near Brits.

A dagga bust has led to the discovery of a laboratory and cultivation warehouse in Brits, North West. Image: Marco Longari & Darren Stewart

A search operation resulted in the discovery of an extensive dagga laboratory on a plot in the area.

Police Spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone said that the dagga cultivation warehouse, with several rooms containing dagga plants at various stages, SABC News reported.

R760k worth of dagga confiscated from Brits cultivation warehouse and laboratory

Mokgwabone said the estimated street value of the confiscated dagga was R760 000. Also found on the premises were 18 lights, 11 fans, a battery, two gas bottles, an air conditioner, chemicals, a laptop, and a cell phone, all of which were seized.

A 36-year-old man was found on the plot during the search and seizure operation, and it was revealed the man was renting the place.

The 36-year-old was arrested and is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Monday, 26 June, Arrive Alive reported.

South Africans debate whether dagga should be legalised in Mzansi

Below are some comments:

Meko Galada claimed:

"The first license was given to a billionaire."

Bongani BlaqJah Laka added

"Nothing wrong with planting herbs (medicine) it's just a plant!"

Oswell OJ Jeranyama asked:

"SA has a very high unemployment rate. Why not license him and put measures in place to ensure that his enterprise grows bigger and employs other people and supplies the formal market?"

Mkhuseli Khusi Nkobo said:

"Marijuana is the best medicine. Let people make a living because the government has failed the people of South Africa."

Nolubabalo Best suggested:

"Just legalise it."

Kholisile Khapha commented:

"There's nothing wrong with the HERB, Government must put it on the Market. People make a living from WEED."

Ekurhuleni woman to face court after being arrested for possession of R2 000 worth of dagga, sparking outrage

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman appeared in the Benoni Magistrate's Court after being arrested with R2 000 worth of dagga.

The 34-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday, 31 May, while police officers were conducting crime prevention duties in the Crystal Park area.

Officers received a tip-off that illegal substances were being sold in the area and, upon investigation, found the woman with a bag of dagga with an estimated street value of R2 000, IOL reported.

