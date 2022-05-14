82 Year Old Busted Trafficking Dagga, Drugs Were Wrapped Around Her Waist

The police conducted a routine stop and search near the border between Eswatini and South Africa when they found an old woman trafficking drugs

The 82-year-old granny was found with 3.88kgs of marijuana strapped around her waist with a street value of R6 000

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said that it was uncommon for a woman of her age to traffic drugs

MPUMALANGA - An old lady was caught trying to smuggle drugs in Mpumalanga during a routine patrol near the border of Eswatini and South Africa.

The officers were patrolling near the border when they spotted a minibus full of passengers. They stopped and searched the taxi and found the old lady carrying the drugs with an estimated street value of R6 000.

The police arrested an 82-year-old woman who was found with 3.8kgs of marijuana wrapped around her waist. Photo credit: South African Police Service

The Daily Sun reported that the 82-year-old gogo was caught with 3.88kg of drugs wrapped around her waist. The police officers who arrested the women were shocked that an old woman would commit such a crime.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said that it was uncommon for a woman of her age to traffic drugs according to The South African.

It is a common practice for drug traffickers to wrap contraband around themselves in an effort avoid being caught.

"Absolutely nonsense": Man trying to sneak drugs wrapped around waist arrested

Earlier, Briefly News reporter that a 27-year-old man, crossing into South Africa was arrested after police found drugs wrapped around his waist on Monday, 18 April. Police apprehended the man as he attempted to enter South Africa illegally from Eswatini near the Jeppes Reef Border post.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala stated that police were carrying out border patrols at around 12:10pm when they spotted the suspicious man. The police then search the man and that is when they found 1.90kg of dagga wrapped around his body.

The police charged the suspect with possession of dagga and made a court appearance at the Nkomazi magistrate's court on Tuesday, 19 April. According to the Sowetan, the street value of the drugs is estimated to be R2 964.

