A video showed the Nigerian early screening of The Devil Wears Prada 2, following South Africa's version in Johannesburg

People compared the Nigerian red carpet event to one that took place on 28 April 2026 at Eastgate Mall's Ster-Kinekor

South Africans could not help but compare what Nigerian celebrities wore with what local celebrities had to offer for the same event

Mzansi online users discussed a video showing The Devil Wears Prada 2's early screening in Lagos, Nigeria. A clip captured the glitz and glam, and people compared it to South Africa's red carpet for the early screening of the same movie.

Mzansi shared thoughts on 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Nigeria screening compared to South Africa. Image: Briefly News / munahtee / X

Source: UGC

Amid tension following protests against illegal Nigerian immigrants in South Africa, locals shared their thoughts on the South African and Nigerian red carpet events.

In a post on X by @munahtee a compilation highlighted the outfits Nigerian celebs wore to The Devil Wears Prada 2 screening in Lagos. Guests were all dressed to the nines with a prominent tailored silhouette on the majority of the looks. The video amassed many reactions from South Africans as they compared outfits to Johannesburg's screening of the same film. Watch the videos below to compare the red carpet looks from the two countries:

SA applauds Nigerian fashion

Many took to X and admitted that they were impressed by the Nigerian looks. Some felt that American celebrities showed out for the red carpet and enjoyed their looks more than the Nigerian version. Read the comments below:

A South African argued that Bonang Matheba wore the best look for the 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' early screening. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original

@Compaqllow said:

"Their country may be poor but they have talented fashion designers and makeup artists."

@__Gugulethu wrote:

"Yeah this just made me dislike SA red carpet events even more."

@SyntaxSavvyy added:

"South Africans have a lot they could learn from Nigerians when it comes to fashion."

@PortiaMoemedi shared

"Nigerian designers have Africa on a chokehold South Africans celebrities and influencers could never."

@2020EnufIsEnuf remarked:

"South African celebrities could never! Bonang always has to save the day. #TheDevilWearsPrada"

@_Tendani_ remarked:

"SA designers can never... Those ones make us a laughting stock to the rest of the world."

@bothataaa added:

"I loveeeee that none of the pieces they’re are wearing aren’t copies of something we’ve seen before. Just wow they absolutely outdid SAs."

@Naomi_Mashe said:

"Okay for the first time, South Africans might have ate."

Shamiso explains red carpet controversy

Briefly News previously reported that media personality Shamiso Mosaka finally addressed the backlash from her and DJ Speedsta's "cringe" red carpet moment at the Metro FM Music Awards on Saturday, 25 April 2026.

The pair made their first public appearance together since confirming their relationship; however, it didn't go as smoothly as they had hoped when social media spotted what they claim was Speedsta "forcefully" dragging his partner across the carpet.

A clip from their appearance quickly went viral across social media, capturing the moment the pair were walking hand-in-hand before Speedsta seemingly yanked his partner's arm to move her along. The footage shows Shamiso lightly running behind him to keep up as he pulls her away from the cameras, a moment many users labelled as "uncomfortable" to watch.

Source: Briefly News