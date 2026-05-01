Faf de Klerk Fires Up Braai in Japan as Springboks Star Delights South Africans
- Faf de Klerk shared rare personal moments from Japan, including a traditional braai, giving fans a glimpse into his life off the field
- The Springboks scrum-half’s posts sparked pride and nostalgia among South Africans, who reacted strongly to his overseas journey
- His career future remains a talking point as he weighs up a return home after years playing across top global rugby leagues
Springboks star Faf de Klerk has left South Africans feeling a sense of pride after sharing heartfelt images from his time in Japan, where he has been playing club rugby for the Yokohama Canon Eagles.
The scrum-half, known for his energy and leadership on the field, posted a series of photos on Instagram on Friday, 1 May 2026, capturing moments from his life in Tokyo. One image in particular stood out to fans, showing De Klerk enjoying a traditional South African braai, a moment that resonated strongly with supporters back home.
Other pictures included a shot with fellow Springbok Jesse Kriel, who also plays for the Canon Eagles.
South Africans react with pride to the braai moment
South Africans quickly flooded the comments section with admiration and humour, as the braai moment caught the attention of many.
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@Innocent Yaya Dikela:
"Legend 🔥."
@Zakhele Mbu:
"Mr Frontal himself..✊."
@Mariaan Greyling:
"Shame......a braai? Also SMALL😅."
@Rugby 209:
"Nothing says 'South African Legend' like a man and his braai🥩🇿🇦 #FafDeKlerk #springboks #rugby209 #rugbylife #braai."
@mokapoteni:
"6/7 you can leave South Africa, but you can't take South Africa out of you."
See the pictures on Instagram below:
De Klerk, a double Rugby World Cup winner, has earned more than 60 Test caps for the Springboks and has been part of one of the most successful eras in South African rugby, lifting the trophy in both 2019 and 2023.
Faf de Klerk career update and Cheetahs move
His club career has taken him across major rugby markets, including the Lions in South Africa, Sale Sharks in England, and Yokohama Canon Eagles in Japan, where his performances have earned him global recognition.
De Klerk is now reportedly set for a return to South African rugby, with strong indications that he will join the Cheetahs on a two-year deal beginning in June. The move is believed to be driven by family and personal reasons, as he prioritises being closer to loved ones over lucrative overseas offers.
He has reportedly turned down interest from French Top 14 sides Perpignan and Pau, as well as a potential return to Sale Sharks in England, despite the financial incentives on offer.
The decision comes as De Klerk, a father of two after welcoming his second child in late 2025, looks to settle into a more stable family-focused chapter of his career.
SA Rugby approves new school laws
Briefly News previously reported that SA Rugby has updated tackling laws in school and club rugby to make the sport safer for young players.
The decision was made just days after the tragic passing of a young rugby star at Westering High School in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.
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Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.