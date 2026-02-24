Faf de Klerk is reportedly considering turning down multi-million-rand contracts from French and English clubs to return to South Africa and continue his career with the Cheetahs

A consortium of local businessmen, together with key sponsors, has provided financial stability to the Bloemfontein-based Cheetahs, paving the way for the veteran Springbok to join the team

With injuries affecting his season in Japan and his Springbok role reduced, De Klerk would be more available to mentor young scrumhalves and make a consistent impact in domestic rugby

A Springboks veteran is reportedly considering turning down lucrative overseas offers and taking a pay cut to return to South Africa. Japanese-based scrumhalf Faf de Klerk has been playing for the Yokohama Canon Eagles, with his contract set to expire in June 2026.

According to Rapport, the two-time Rugby World Cup winner is prepared to decline offers from French Top 14 clubs Perpignan and Pau, as well as a potential return to the Sale Sharks in the English Premiership, where he played from 2017 to 2021. Despite the opportunity to earn millions of rands abroad, De Klerk is reportedly set to join the Cheetahs, prioritising family and personal reasons over financial gain.

De Klerk, a father of two who welcomed his second child in late 2025, is believed to have made this decision with his family in mind, choosing to be closer to loved ones.

Cheetahs secure De Klerk with local support

A consortium of local businessmen, alongside key sponsors, has stepped in to stabilise the Bloemfontein-based Cheetahs, putting the union in a position to secure De Klerk’s services. Coaches Frans Steyn and Ruan Pienaar are confident that signing a marquee player like De Klerk will benefit the team, particularly in mentoring young scrumhalves such as Rewan Kruger and Jandre Nel.

With De Klerk’s international career winding down, the added advantage for the Cheetahs is that he is less likely to be unavailable due to Springbok commitments.

Injury setbacks and reduced international role

De Klerk’s season in the Japan Rugby League has been interrupted by injuries, including an early exit in the opening round. His playing time for South Africa has also declined; he featured in only three Tests in 2024, falling behind Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams, and Morne van den Berg in the Springbok scrumhalf pecking order.

His most recent Test appearance came in July 2025 against Georgia, where he was introduced as a substitute, a clear indication that he is no longer a first-choice option under coach Rassie Erasmus.

Despite these setbacks, De Klerk’s experience, leadership, and proven track record make him a valuable asset for the Cheetahs as he returns home to contribute to South African rugby.

