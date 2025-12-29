A seasoned Springbok faces a fresh fitness setback overseas, raising new doubts about his international future

An early-season injury in Japan has halted a planned comeback, continuing a worrying pattern of interrupted campaigns

The timing of the latest blow comes as competition for places intensifies in the national squad, complicating a return to the top level

A Springbok stalwart facing an increasingly uncertain future at the international level has suffered another damaging blow, with a fresh injury in Japan further complicating his hopes of a national team revival.

A general view of a scrum during the first test between South Africa and Ireland at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa. Image: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

Injury setback deepens concerns over Springboks' future

Faf de Klerk’s struggles have resurfaced at the worst possible moment after the experienced scrum-half was forced off early in the opening round of the Japan Rugby League One season. The 34-year-old sustained a serious ankle injury while playing for Yokohama Canon Eagles, lasting just over 30 minutes before being withdrawn during their defeat to the Shizuoka Blue Revs.

The injury occurred following a defensive effort on powerful wing Valynce Te Whare, abruptly cutting short what was meant to be a fresh start to the campaign. De Klerk later addressed supporters in a video message, confirming that he will return to South Africa for further treatment and assessment.

The timing of the setback is far from ideal for the two-time Rugby World Cup winner, whose standing in the Springbok setup has already come under pressure. De Klerk featured just three times for South Africa in 2024 after slipping behind Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams and Morne van den Berg in the scrumhalf pecking order. His most recent Test appearance came in July 2025 against Georgia, when he was introduced as a substitute, another indication that he is no longer a first-choice option under Rassie Erasmus.

Faf de Klerk runs with the ball during the 2025 Castle Lager Incoming Series match between South Africa and Georgia at Mbombela Stadium. Image: Dirk Kotze

Source: Getty Images

Yokohama confirm withdrawal as De Klerk eyes return

Yokohama Canon Eagles have since confirmed that De Klerk has been temporarily withdrawn from the Japan Rugby League One campaign. It marks the third consecutive season in which injury has disrupted his progress, following a hand injury that sidelined him for a significant portion of last term.

De Klerk admitted the latest setback has been difficult to process, particularly after the effort he put into preparing for the new season. He explained that returning home is aimed at ensuring he recovers fully, even if his contribution initially comes off the field.

Despite the frustration, the veteran scrum-half remains hopeful of making a late return before the end of the campaign. He has set his sights on rejoining the squad for the closing stages of the season, eager to support his teammates and reconnect with supporters as he works his way back to full fitness.

