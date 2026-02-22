Hacjivah Dayimani: Springboks Hopeful Criticises Cape Town Rental Agents ‘Scam’
Springboks prospects Hacjivah Dayimani, who recently rejoined the Stormers, has publicly criticised Cape Town rental agents, describing their practices as a “scam.”
The loose forward ended his contract with French side Racing92 due to personal circumstances.
HACJIVAH DAYIMANI SPEAKS OUT ON RENTAL FEES
Echoing the frustrations of many residents in Cape Town struggling with housing, Dayimani shared his experience with rental agents on social media.
On his X account, he posted: “The non-refundable apartment application fee in Cape Town is such a massive scam!” He followed up with another post: “It can reach up to 1,000, and then they give you a ridiculous reason for rejection 😂, forcing you to keep reapplying.”
To support his claims, Dayimani included a screenshot showing proof of payment. Since returning from Paris, he appears to be in search of suitable accommodation.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
He joins a growing number of locals who have spoken out against the steep demands and conditions imposed by landlords and rental agencies.
STORMERS WELCOME DAYIMANI BACK
The Stormers have warmly welcomed Dayimani back to the squad.
Coach John Dobson praised the opportunity to bring him home early from Racing92, stating: “Securing a player of his calibre from another contract is nearly impossible. We were extremely fortunate he was available to leave Paris. You simply don’t get players like him out of their deals easily.”
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.