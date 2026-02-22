Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have both crashed out of the Nedbank Cup after losing to Casric Stars and TS Galaxy, respectively.

Sundowns recently booked a place in the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League after beating Rulani Mokwena’s MC Alger, while also securing all three points against Pirates in a top-of-the-table clash in the Betway Premiership.

The two Premier Soccer League giants were tipped as favourites to win the competition after defending champions Kaizer Chiefs were knocked out in the Round of 32.

What Pirates, Sundowns exit means

Football analyst Uche Anuma during an exclusive chat with Briefly News shared his views on Pirates and Sundowns ouster from the Nedbank Cup.

He explained what it means for both top PSL sides to be knocked out of the cup competition.

“It’s so unfortunate that we would no longer have one of the top three Premier Soccer League giants in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup,” he said.

“The two teams being knocked out in the round of 16 shows that the PSL is very competitive, and unpredictable especially this season.

“Pirates missing out on winning all domestic titles this season, and they can end up failing to end their wait for a league title this campaign.”

What’s expected Pirates and Sundowns exit

Anuma also opened up on what’s expected after Pirates and Sundowns joined Kaizer Chiefs on the list of eliminated teams from the Nedbank Cup.

“Kaizer Chiefs are now out of all cup competitions, and are left with Betway Premiership which is the same for Pirates, but Sundowns are still going strong in the CAF Champions League,” he added.

“The title race in the Betway Premiership would be tougher from now as much focus is now on it from the three big sides.”

