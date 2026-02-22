Football agent Basia Michaels has shed light on how Mamelodi Sundowns outmaneuvered Kaizer Chiefs to secure the signature of Fawaaz Basadien.

The highly-rated defender joined Sundowns on a long-term contract, moving from Stellenbosch FC just ahead of the 2025/26 Betway Premiership season. Basadien’s standout performances at Stellies over recent seasons under former coach Steve Barker had caught the attention of both Sundowns and Chiefs.

The skilled left-back was instrumental in Stellenbosch’s successes, including lifting the 2023 Carling Knockout Cup and helping the team qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup in recent years.

During his tenure at the Winelands-based club, Basadien made over 100 appearances, contributing eight goals and 18 assists. His impressive displays also earned him a spot in the Bafana Bafana national team.

How Mamelodi Sundowns Secured Basadien Ahead of Chiefs

Rising through the ranks at Stellenbosch, Basadien became one of the PSL’s most talked-about talents, drawing interest from multiple clubs, including Kaizer Chiefs. According to his agent, Basia Michaels, Chiefs did make an offer, but it fell short of Stellenbosch’s valuation.

“There was interest from Chiefs, and I understand a formal offer was made, but it didn’t meet the asking price,” Michaels told Smash Sports.

She added: “Every player has a valuation set by the club they’re leaving, and the buying club can only offer a certain amount. At that moment, the asking price and the offer just didn’t align. That’s the situation, whether fortunately or unfortunately.”

Source: Briefly News