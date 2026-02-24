ESwatini football club,Mbabane Highlanders fans attacked a referee after their team’s last-minute loss in the Ingwenyama Cup

The club is chaired by Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, who previously owned South Africa’s Royal AM

Authorities in the football league are set to investigate the violent pitch invasion and potential sanctions are expected

Fans of Eswatini football club Mbabane Highlanders AM, chaired by Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, erupted in violence after their team was eliminated from the Ingwenyama Cup. Mkhize, who previously owned the now-defunct South African Premier Division club Royal AM, took over as Highlanders’ chairperson earlier this season.

Mbabane Highlanders fans attacked match officials after the game. Image:@mbabanehighlanders

Source: Facebook

The incident occurred during the Round of 16 match against Nsingizini Hotspurs, coached by former Orlando Pirates reserves mentor Mandla Qhogi. Nsingizini scored a stoppage-time goal to win 1–0, prompting Highlanders fans to invade the pitch. Some supporters attacked the referee, with video footage showing him being kicked and stomped on after falling to the ground.

Mbabane Highlanders AM condemned the actions of their supporters in a Facebook statement:

“A day that began with colour, noise, and all the hallmarks of a classic cup tie ended in deeply worrying and disappointing circumstances. The closing scenes fell short of the standards expected of the game and cast a shadow over what should have been a celebration of football. We now await further guidance from the relevant authorities on the way forward.”

Under Mkhize’s leadership, the club was rebranded to include her son Andile Mpisane’s initials, becoming Mbabane Highlanders AM. Authorities are expected to investigate the incident and determine sanctions for the violent behaviour.

Football fans react to the drama

Fans took to social media over the weekend to express their reactions to the dramatic scenes:

@Alexmkn5:

“Wherever this woman goes, trouble follows her.”

@Mimi_Shoki:

“So much bad luck iyoh.”

@Vums9c:

“She can’t seem to escape from troubles 🤔🤔.”

@Billy_PMS:

“Chappies league amateurs 🚮🚮.”

@1TrophyWifeHer:

“Ibhadi nje leli.”

Shauwn Mkhize is a Durban based businesswoman who previously owned Royal AM. Image:@kwa_mamkhize

Source: Facebook

Shauwn Mkhize’s financial challenges

Mkhize has been dealing with financial and tax challenges, which led to the curatorship of Royal AM and its eventual expulsion from the PSL in 2025. In September of that year, SARS officers arrived at Royal AM’s training base, Royal Ranch, located along the R56 between Pietermaritzburg and Maqongqo.

Nearly ten trucks were involved in removing furniture, movable property, luxury vehicles, construction machinery, and shipping containers as part of an action related to her R40 million tax debt. The debt had earlier resulted in the liquidation of Royal AM and the club’s expulsion from the league.

The online auction, conducted by Bidders Choice, opened on Friday, 10 October, and closed on Wednesday, 15 October. It featured a wide range of luxury items, including designer handbags, artwork, and high-value vehicles, attracting competitive bids from collectors and enthusiasts.

