A clip of Kelly Khumalo performing at a church event was shared on Thursday, 19 February 2026 by an X (Twitter) user

In the footage, Kelly Khumalo sang her heart out on stage, much to the satisfaction of the congregants

Several social media users criticised her outfit, saying it was inappropriate for a church setting

A video of popular musician and actress Kelly Khumalo in church has raised eyebrows with several commentators criticising her outfit, which they deemed inappropriate for a religious gathering.

Kelly Khumalo previously left Mzansi drooling after giving fans an eyeful of her sizzling figure during a performance in which she danced provocatively.

While Kelly Khumalo earned praise before, a new video of her singing her heart out at church did not have that effect.

Video of Kelly Khumalo's church performance goes viral

On Thursday, 19 February 2026, an X (Twitter) user with the handle @KingMntungwa shared a video of Kelly Khumalo performing in church. The post was captioned:

“Kelly Khumalo ne View once at Church yohh.😂😂😂”

In the video, Kelly Khumalo gave a powerful performance on stage in a figure-hugging, leopard-print, sleeveless dress. She also wore short heel open-toe sandals.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Kelly Khumalo's outfit during church performance

In the comments, social media users reacted with jokes and criticism, while others defended Kelly Khumalo. Several netizens highlighted that the video was from a secular event.

Here are some of the comments:

@PrinceMalose joked:

“Ya'll said you wanted transparent leaders, nazoke 🤷🏽”

@matshela_ criticism:

“This is very disrespectful, especially at church.”

@LudidiOnele gushed:

"It was a blessed Sunday. I wish I were there.

@CrappyKing22 highlighted:

“She's not the problem; in the Muslim world, she would have been stopped from doing anything, so I blame us Christians.”

@MunwaliWaCode said:

“Christians judge each other too much, your Holy bible on John 8:7-11. ‘He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her.’ She is comfortable in that dress, let her praise God. It is not like the Hebrews were fully clothed back then😂”

@ThulaniCdlamini defended:

“Kelly Khumalo shouldn’t be blamed for this; if people want to cast aspersions, they should cast them at the church that invited her. She’s just doing what she does, were they expecting her to behave like Ntokozo Mbambo?”

@NanahShaka39567 argued:

“The church is run like a business these days. They invite anyone who will attract the public. The other day, they invited Gogo Skhotheni. She was busy showing off her BBL. At least Kelly can sing. Her body is bodying, the pastors enjoy the show.”

@KamafuBaleni asked:

“Which church is this now? Next, it will be Zodwa Wabantu.”

@bestofphalo claimed:

“This was not a church. This is a Doek on fleek event in Gqeberha 2024 at Tramways. Stop spreading lies. Madluphuthu.”

@MBN10cent remarked:

“When consciousness leaves you, it does not say goodbye. Uyejele lo🤞🏿”

