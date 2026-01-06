Talented singer and social media influencer Kelly Khumalo recently opened up about reports that she's a sangoma

Khumalo addressed the rumours of her being a traditional healer on her social media account on Tuesday, 6 January 2026

Fans of the award-winning musician flooded her comment section to applaud her for her honesty

Multi-award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo, who previously seemingly shared videos and photos of her being a sangoma, has revealed that she's not a practising sangoma.

The reality TV star and social media influencer has finally addressed rumours that she's a sangoma after pictures of her dressed in a traditional healer outfit went viral on social media.

Khumalo shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday, 6 January 2026, that she's not a sangoma.

"I'm not a sangoma, I'm just a child of the spirit. I don't drink it, I can't even dance this. So much has defeated me. 👏🏽🐆 That’s why the path of the spirit is individual, tailor-made 🤲🏼," she said.

Social media users react to Khumalo's post

Hleh.dlungwana said on Instagram:

"How do they confuse people's affairs 😂😂😂?"

Muzi.martin responded:

"You might be with talent😂😂🔥🔥."

Samke.mthombeni reacted:

"Louder for the people at the back."

Nandi_zm wrote:

"Bahleke vele, (let's laugh at them). Because what do you mean😂😂🙌?"

Ndami73 responded:

"Ngahluleka nami wuuuu kunzima lapha 4 times ngingena ngiphuma. Ngigida 4mins ngivaleke isfuba. Ay ngiyehlile kule train ngabuka nje. I acknowledge them, but ay abangiphanga amandla wokwenza lezinto ezenzwayo."

Kaylesabe said:

"Lol, morning voice deep like mine. Sorry, I am laughing at it😂😂😂😂😂. People must mind their own business nje. Why are they confused about someone's life? Batho ba lapisa maan," (People are exhausting).

Dr_tibane replied:

"Ucinisile mntane thongo, vele siyahluka nendlela zethu azifani, it’s not one size fits all nje👏."L

Left__queen wrote:

"Thank you, at least someone clarified it, we're on the same boat🙏."

Redman_matshaba said:

"You sound tired. I need Barbara back, please 😂."

Musician Ladydu_sa reacted:

"Your laugh gets me all the time 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

left__queen wrote:

"Thank you, at least someone clarified it, we're on the same boat🙏."

Modidi1 responded

"Embrace your gift and close your ears to the world."

Tshidi_mohale replied:

"The way people are misinformed, ka spiritua.l Thank you for clarifying this."

Tebzarati said:

"Makhi, imakacani tuuu," 😂😂😂😂😂😂 (Wait a minute, neighbour).

Yandibongi wrote:

"So, so, true mntane Thongo."

Makgolo_wa_batho responded:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Wa faka idoek mkhulu? (You even wore the traditional doek). 🙌🙌🙌🙌They are convinced."

