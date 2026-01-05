Viewers of Mzansi Magic's popular telenovela Inimba commented on a video of Kamva's car accident this week

This comes after fans of the show predicted that a Mabandla family member would be killed this season

According to the video, Lwandle appears to be the cause of the accident, as he seems agitated in the clip

"Lwandle Should be Arrested": 'Inimba' Fans React to a Video of Kamva's Car Crash

Source: Twitter

Inimba fans are saddened by the news that actor Tshepiso Jeme's character, Likamva "Kamva" Mabandla, might be leaving the isiXhosa telenovela.

The fan-favourite character recently had social media buzzing when viewers predicted his character would get involved in a car crash.

Fans of the show previously celebrated news that the Mzansi Magic telenovela has been renewed for another season, following hot storylines.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald shared a clip of Kamva's car crash on his X account on Monday, 5 January 2025.

Inimba fans respond to car crash clip

@simphie24 said:

"Whoever said Thumeka's tears were falling like the Victoria Falls wasn't lying."

@lesekele_t responded:

"Am I evil for not feeling sorry for Thumeka? Yes. Yes, I am."

@Mbali_Mod wrote:

"I don't ever want to hear how much of a good person Lwandle is; whatever happens to him, let it happen."

@SIZOPHUMELELA_N said:

"I think Kamva will be brain dead or in a coma for good, and they will be told the only option for them is to switch off the machines. Then, Hlathi and Zoleka will suggest that Kamva’s heart be given to Qhawe."

@oratilee_k wrote:

"MaGaba is a hypocrite yeses, when Qhawe was sick, she was nowhere to be found, but with Likamva she’s there? Yah I’m convinced that she hates Zoleka."

@pschisenga replied:

"Hlathi with that same stupid face, I'm sorry."

@IamHunadi responded:

"No, who's going to tell Forest off now?"

@dinnydeethulo said:

"Qhawe was sick, and we thought she was dying, and Magadla was nowhere to be seen to support her daughter, but here she is supporting Thumeka. She should’ve been the one who died. Menemene la nkhono," (She's nosy).

@TeeCantget replied:

"Lwandle to be arrested, I wonder what Sydney will do because it’s all his fault, then Linda, Lillian, and Lwandle. I want all 4 of them to be arrested."

@MampuruKatleho responded:

"I’ve been waiting, and they are not showing me Thumeka’s tears here, wanted to drink them for coffee."

@SindiOmuhle wrote:

"He nailed Likamva's character."

@Okay_Lerato said:

"Oh Kamva. But I'm here for the Mabandla's period of suffering."

