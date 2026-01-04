Podcaster and businesswoman Rachel Kolisi recently had social media buzzing when she posted pictures of her stay in Angola

The media personality recently reflected on 2025, which was filled with ups and downs

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula shared a photo of Kolisi on his X account and dragged her ex-husband online

Rachel Kolisi's pic in Angola gets SA talking.

Media personality and businesswoman Rachel Kolisi, who recently reflected on the year 2025, recently shared photos of her vacation in Angola.

Kolisi previously vacationed in Mauritius with her children and posted their memorable moments on her Instagram account.

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula shared a photo of Kolisi on his X account on Sunday, 4 December 2025.

The former Springboks' first lady posted a pic of herself on her Instagram account in Angola on Sunday, 4 December 2025, with the caption:

"10 days in beautiful Angola. I can’t wait to share what I was up to on this trip with @res_healthcare. Rested and Ready for 2026 - specially for everything @fallingforward__ ❤️."

X users respond to Kolisi's pic

@ImOverItNow1 asked Khawula:

"Did she tell you that she went to Angola to find another man?"

@skutuphendu replied:

"I wouldn't mind replacing Siya, what's her handle, Chomi?"

@simplytumeigh wrote:

"She looks good, I am glad she’s healing, bathong."

@brown_ginger13 said:

"Once you go black, you never go back."

@sisanda2gigi replied:

"Siya Kolisi, after reading this."

@Sanelest reacted:

"Shame, didn’t they tell her that once you go black, you never go back?"

@Ntan72698 wrote:

" 'Since Siya ain't sh@t'."

@TshephoSes said:

"Lol… black athlete no longer wants her."

@KLemmako responded:

"On a quest is crazy."

@deputyneighbor wrote:

"But Musa, how do you know that she’s looking for a man?"

@Past_2Present said:

"He ain't sh&t for cheating on this beautiful woman."

@Tebogo_M21 wrote:

"She has a thing for black men."

@SchwarzKernel replied:

"Yo, Rachel Kolisi is actually chopped tf."

@HelaMotho reacted:

"I think the next guy will be white. She got the money and is now going back to her people."

@NtshepyK responded:

"I'm yet to experience another rude account as this one in X."

@Ongie_Nokx said:

"Hawu tshomi, that’s our celebrity nje."

@rainbowjnb4902 responded:

"Looks like she's standing in oil. That rustbucket isn't helping the illusion."

@Aquafinalou commented:

"Khoyeke i grootman and focus on Rachel."

@_maradebe_ said:

"I read this in your voice, Musa."

@Yoniem5 asked Khawula:

"Haibo, did she tell you that?"

SA praises Rachel Kolisi in Angola.

