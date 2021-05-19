Tracy Grimshaw's age, children, husband, no makeup, net worth

whopTracy Grimshaw is one of the most famous Australian media personalities. She has been in the industry for more than a decade. She has consistently risen the ranks to earn the acclaimed title of a TV host and journalist. She has also been associated with controversy, especially regarding her love life. However, her accomplishments cannot be overlooked by the perceptions that people have about her.

Where is Tracy Grimshaw now? Photo: @Channel 9

Source: Facebook

Tracy Grimshaw is a renowned TV host and actress. She has hosted A Current Affair for more than a decade now, and she gets better at her job by the day. She is also passionate about horse-ridding, and even though she got involved in an accident, she bounced back. Intellectually, she has a bold and unapologetic personality and defies people's expectations and norms. Her biography depicts a fierce, outspoken, and hard-working woman.

Tracy Grimshaw profile

Full name: Tracy Jane Grimshaw

Tracy Jane Grimshaw Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 3rd June 1960

3rd June 1960 Tracy Grimshaw's age : 61 years

: 61 years Horoscope: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Nationality: Australian

Australian Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Occupation: TV presenter, journalist

TV presenter, journalist Years active: 1981−present

1981−present Employer : Nine Network

: Nine Network Television : A Current Affair

: A Current Affair Marital status: Single

Single Tracy Grimshaw height: 5 feet 6 inches

5 feet 6 inches Weight: 74 kg

74 kg Instagram : @_tracy_grimshaw

: @_tracy_grimshaw Twitter: @tracygrimshaw

Tracy Grimshaw's biography

Tracy was born in Melbourne, Victoria, one of the largest cities in Australia, to Barbara Grimshaw. Not much is known about her father although she has two siblings. When she was young, she always dreamt of being a veterinary doctor, although she changed her mind and opted to study literature. When she completed her internship, she landed a position as a TV host. Over the years, she has risen the ranks to be among Australia's most famous media personalities.

Apart from her flourishing career in media, Grimshaw has attracted attention through how she carries herself around and how much she keeps her private matters away from the public eye.

Chris Williams Tracy Grimshaw. Photo: @Stellar

Source: Facebook

How old is Tracy Grimshaw today?

She was born on 3rd June 1960 in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Therefore, as of January 2022, she is sixty-one old.

Tracy Grimshaw's husband

Sixty-year-old Grisham is very secretive on matters of love. Her decision to keep her love life under wraps has stirred a lot of curiosity about her sexual orientation. So, is Tracy Grimshaw married? She was initially married to Gordon Ramsay, although they separated. Gordon is a British chef, and they were together for twenty years.

Tracy Grimshaw's partner

After her separation from Gordon, rumours about Grimshaw being gay flared up. According to the allegations, she was in a relationship with Deborah Hutton. At one time, Gordon referred to her as a gay woman before a massive crowd of people during the Good Food and Wine Show in Melbourne. However, she did not react to the rumours, although Gordon later claimed that his comments were a joke and apologised to Grimshaw.

The speculations about her being lesbian might be misleading since she has a record of dating many men secretly. In 2018, during her interview with Stellar magazine, she revealed the secrets of her love life and why she chooses to keep that part of her life under wraps. She stated that she had been in several long-term relationships, although she was careful enough not to reveal the identity of her long-term partners.

Is Tracy Grimshaw in a relationship? During the interview, she also revealed that she is willing to get married to a man if she found the 'right bloke.'

Tracy Grimshaw's children

Does Tracy Grimshaw have a child? And while her personal life misses a husband or partner, she has a son, Chris Williams, whom she adopted a long time ago.

Tracy Grimshaw's career

Tracy ventured into the media space as a reporter in 1981 when she joined National Nine News in Melbourne. In 1987, she was appointed as the presenter for National Nine Morning News. She started co-hosting The Midday Show alongside David Reyne in 1995, and in 1996, she began hosting Animal Hospital and Today on Saturday. In 1997, she started hosting Today alongside Steve Liebmann and had set a record as the show's co-host for seven years. In 2006, she replaced Ray Martin as the new host for A Current Affair.

Apart from her career in media, in 2005, she had a life-changing moment when she featured as Katie Current in the Australian cinema release of Shark Tale.

Tracy Grimshaw no makeup

How old is Tracy Grimshaw? Photo: @A Current Affair

Source: Facebook

As a TV veteran and icon, most people are used to seeing her all made up and think that she has a perfect face. However, in 2018, she shocked everyone when she opted to show up makeup-free for an event. She had been nominated for the Gold Logie Award, and being the daring lady she is, she showed up on the red carpet in a black gown with no ounce of makeup on her face.

Before the event, Grimshaw had also gained a ridiculous amount of weight. According to one of her close friends, she attributed the weight gain to her eating habits, claiming that she used to work till late and would often order take out. However, before the Gold Logie Awards event, Tracy shed off a whopping 5kgs.

Tracy Grimshaw's net worth

How much is Tracy Grimshaw worth? According to Wiki Net Worth, Grimshaw's net worth is estimated at $650,000. Tracy Grimshaw salary is allegedly valued at $700,000 per annum. She owns a farm in North Sydney, and when it comes to taking care of Tracy Grimshaw farm, she does not shy away from getting her hands dirty. A couple of years, she was spotted in a baggy t-shirt tending to her farm.

While her success makes her look like a glorious goddess and pacesetter, some of her fans wish to find out more details about her love life. However, she believes that marriage is not a measure of someone's success. Instead, she believes in working hard, pursuing what you are passionate about, and not conforming to what society considers normal.

