Blueface, real name Johnathan Jamall Porter, is an American hip-hop artist. He gained fame when his 2018 song Respect My Cryppin became a viral meme on social media. He later released the hit song, Thotiana, featuring rappers Cardi B and YG, which reached number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. How much is Blueface's net worth in 2023?

Blueface was a talented football quarterback since high school and even played for the Fayetteville State University team in North Carolina before dropping out. He started making rap songs in 2017, but it was not until 2018 that he gained mainstream fame with tracks like Deadlocs and Bleed It. Blueface has a distinctive offbeat sound characterized by slurred syllables over crisp trap beats.

Blueface's profile summary and bio

Real name Johnathan Jamall Porter Date of birth 20th January 1997 Age 26 years old in 2023 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 6 feet 4 inches (1.93 m) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Children Two Siblings Sister Kali Education Arteta High School, Fayetteville State University in North Carolina (dropped out) Profession Rapper, songwriter Record label Cash Money West Years active 2017 to date Music streaming platforms YouTube Apple Music SoundCloud Spotify Social media profiles Instagram Twitter Facebook TikTok

What is celebrity Blueface's net worth?

The Los Angeles-based rapper has an estimated net worth of $4 million in 2023. His primary source of income is rap music.

How much money does Blueface make a year?

He makes about $300,000 per year. In 2020, he signed a record deal with West Coast-based Cash Money West, a branch of Birdman's Cash Money Records label.

Blueface's discography

Porter's biggest song to date is the Thotiana remix featuring rappers YG and Cardi B. The single reached number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified platinum in the US. He released his debut studio album, Find the Beat, in 2020, and popular songs from the project include Close Up, Holy Moly, First Class, and Obama.

The rapper released his mixtape, Famous Cryp, in June 2018. His EP, Two Coccy, came out in September 2018, while Dirt Bag EP was released in August 2019. Blueface has worked with several hip-hop stars, including Offset, Gunna, Lil Baby, DaBaby, The Game, Lil Pump, and Rich the Kid.

Top Blueface songs

The rapper has released several popular tracks since joining the rap game in 2017.

Track Year Thotiana ft Cardi B and YG 2019 (RIAA Platinum-certified) Bleed It 2018 (RIAA Gold-certified) West Coast ft G-Eazy 2019 (RIAA Gold-certified) Stop Cappin ft The Game 2019 (RIAA Platinum-certified) Obama ft DaBaby 2020 Respect My Cryppin ft Snoop Dog 2018 Holy Moly ft NLE Choppa 2020 Fast Class ft Gunna 2019 Up Close ft Jeremih 2019 Motion 2023 Single

Blueface's age

Jonathan Porter was born on 20th January 1997 in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is 26 years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Blueface's parents and siblings

Little is known about the rapper's parents, who lived separately when Blueface was young. He was raised in Mid-City, Los Angeles, and then later lived with his mother in Santa Clarita Valley. He later relocated to Oakland to stay with his father before moving to San Fernando Valley. The hip-hop star has a sister called Kali.

Blueface's education

The rapper studied at Arteta High School in San Fernando Valley. He joined the school's football team and became the starting quarterback in 2014. He later played college football for Fayetteville State University in North Carolina but dropped out in 2016. Blueface moved to San Francisco, where he worked at an office supply store before returning to Los Angeles to pursue rapping.

Blueface's girlfriend

The Thotiana hitmaker is dating Chrisean Rock, an American internet influencer and singer. The couple's on-again-off-again relationship has been making headlines due to their physical fights that are often caught on camera.

Blueface's children

Porter has two children with his high school sweetheart Jaidyn Alexis. The former lovers welcomed their first child, son Javaughn J Porter, in April 2017, while their daughter was born in August 2022.

Blueface's height

The former quarterback is 6 feet 4 inches (1.93 m) tall. He has an athletic body measuring 44-32-38 and is covered in numerous tattoos. He has black eyes and hair, which he often wears in an Afro-mohawk.

Blueface legal issues

In November 2022, the controversial rapper was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada, on near-fatal gun charges. Blueface and his crew allegedly opened fire on a vehicle outside a club after the victim made a bad joke about the rapper. He was later released on a $50,000 cash bail.

Blueface's net worth has been rising since he debuted in the hip-hop industry in 2017, despite the various controversies surrounding him. He gained a huge fan base because of his unique offbeat sound and knows how to keep fans engaged with his evolving style.

