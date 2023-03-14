Is Skai Jackson related to Michael Jackson? Everything you need to know
Imagine raking in thousands of dollars at the age of five. Skai Jackson made it to the limelight at that tender age, and her popularity was certain, granted she was modelling for acclaimed brands and cementing her name through her role as a child actress. As a result, questions on whether Skai Jackson is related to Michael Jackson were inevitable.
Skai Jackson is an American actress, model, author and YouTuber. She rose to fame for her features in shows such as Jessie, the Disney Channel sitcom, and Bunk'd, one of her longest-running roles. Did Michael Jackson influence her success?
Skai Jackson's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Skai Syed Jackson
|Date of birth
|8th April 2002
|Age
|20 years (as of March 2023)
|Birthday
|8th April
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Place of birth
|New York City, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Religion
|Christianity
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Weight
|55 kg or 121 lbs
|Height
|162 cm or 5'4"
|Body measurements
|30-24-34 inches
|Occupations
|Actress, YouTuber, author
|Years active
|2007–present
|TV shows
|Jessie, Bunk'd
|Marital status
|Single
|Parents
|Jacob Jackson and Kiya Kole
|Siblings
|2
|Social media
|Instagram TikTok TwitterYouTube
How old is Skai Jackson?
Skai Jackson (aged 20 as of March 2023) was born on 8th April 2002 in New York's Staten Island borough to an African-American and Afro-Honduran family.
Early life
Her mother primarily raised her after Skai Jackson's parents' divorce, and she grew up alongside her two siblings, her brother and sister. She went to a local school for basic education and later joined a local private university in New York for her higher education.
Skai Jackson's height
She is 5'4" tall, weighs 48 kg, and her body measurements are 30-24-34 inches. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Skai Jackson's movies and TV shows
Skai started acting at the tender age of five, her first role being featured as three-year-old Destiny in Liberty Kid in 2007. The following year she featured in another short film, Rescue Me, where she played the role of the little girl. Her other movie roles include:
|Year
|Movie
|Role
|2009
|The Rebound
|Museum Little Girl #1
|2011
|Author
|Little Girl
|2011
|The Smurfs
|Kicking Girl
|2013
|G.I. Joe: Retaliation
|Roadblock's daughter
|2014
|My Dad's a Soccer Mom
|Lacy Casey
|2022
|Sheroes
|Daisy
Besides her film roles, Skai has also featured in the following TV shows:
|Year
|TV show
|Role
|2006
|Sesame Street
|Herself
|2010
|Team Umizoomi
|Kayla
|2010
|Royal Pains
|Maddie Phillips
|2010-2012
|Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil
|Madison
|2011
|Boardwalk Empire
|Aneisha
|2011-2013
|Bubble Guppies
|Little Fish
|2011-2015
|Jessie
|Zuri Ross
|2012
|Austin & Ally
|Zuri Ross
|2012-2014
|Dora the Explorer
|Isa the Iguana
|2013
|Good Luck Charlie
|Zuri Ross
She has also acted in the following TV shows:
|Year
|TV show
|Role
|2013
|The Watsons Go to Birmingham
|Joetta Watson
|2014
|Ultimate Spider-Man
|Zuri Ross
|2015–2018
|Bunk'd
|Zuri Ross
|2015
|K.C. Undercover
|Zuri Ross
|2018
|Marvel Rising: Initiation
|Glory Grant
|2019
|Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts
|Glory Grant
|2019
|Marvel Rising: Battle of the Bands
|Glory Grant
|2019-present
|DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders
|Summer
|2019
|Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri
|Glory Grant
|2020
|Dancing with the Stars
|Herself
|2021
|Muppets Haunted Mansion
|Singing Bust
Books
In 2019, Skai released her debut novel, Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, Empower, and Clapback. In 2020, she participated in the 29th season of Dancing with the Stars, where she made it to the semi-finals. She also featured in Lil Nas X's Panini music video in 2019.
Awards and nominations
|Year
|Award
|Category
|Work
|Result
|2016
|Image Awards
|Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Mini-series)
|Jessie
|Nomination
|2017
|Shorty Awards
|Best Influencer and Celebrity
|Herself
|Nomination
|2018
|Young Entertainer Awards
|Best Young Ensemble in a Television Series
|Bunk'd
|Won
The epitome of Skai's career is her award nominations. Tabulated above are the highlights of her career as of March 2023.
TV commercials
Skai has also appeared in several national commercials as a child model. She worked with Old Navy, Pepsi, Coca-Cola, and Band-Aid.
Skai Jackson now
In March 2020, the talented actress filed for a restraining order against rapper Bhad Bhabie. She alleged that the rapper had harassed her, and the petition was temporarily granted before she dropped it later. In 2021, she was a singing bust in Muppets Haunted Mansion.
Besides her achievements and hiccups, the answers to these questions paint a better picture of who Skai Jackson is.
Does Skai Jackson have a baby?
No. There are no records to prove or insinuate that Skai Jackson has a baby.
Does Skai Jackson have a twin?
Reports have it that she has a twin, her brother. His name is Spencer.
How old was Zuri in Jessie?
In the TV show, Zuri is the youngest in the Ross family; she is 13 years. Besides Skai Jackson's age in Jessie rhyming perfectly with her physique, she is also the sassiest.
Who has Skai Jackson dated?
Skai had a short-lived relationship with Julez Smith, Beyonce's nephew and Solange's son, although it made headlines for all the wrong reasons. In an alleged group chat, Julez intimated that Skai had cheated on him and that he had left her.
Is Skai Jackson related to Michael Jackson?
No, Skai and Michael Jackson are not related. Skai's parents are Kiya Cole and Jacob.
Skai Jackson's net worth
According to a publication, as of March 2023, Skai Jackson's net worth is approximately $500,000. She earns from her career as an actress, author and model.
These details about Skai Jackson do more than address speculations about her relationship with Michael Jackson. She is not related to the late star. She has carved her name in the entertainment industry for the past 15 years.
Source: Briefly News