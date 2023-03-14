Global site navigation

Is Skai Jackson related to Michael Jackson? Everything you need to know
by  Priscillah Mueni

Imagine raking in thousands of dollars at the age of five. Skai Jackson made it to the limelight at that tender age, and her popularity was certain, granted she was modelling for acclaimed brands and cementing her name through her role as a child actress. As a result, questions on whether Skai Jackson is related to Michael Jackson were inevitable.

Skai Jackson is an American actress, model, author and YouTuber. She rose to fame for her features in shows such as Jessie, the Disney Channel sitcom, and Bunk'd, one of her longest-running roles. Did Michael Jackson influence her success?

Skai Jackson's profile summary and bio

Full name Skai Syed Jackson
Date of birth 8th April 2002
Age20 years (as of March 2023)
Birthday 8th April
Zodiac sign Aries
Place of birth New York City, USA
NationalityAmerican
Ethnicity African-American
Sexual orientationStraight
ReligionChristianity
Hair colour Black
Eye colourDark brown
Weight 55 kg or 121 lbs
Height162 cm or 5'4"
Body measurements 30-24-34 inches
Occupations Actress, YouTuber, author
Years active 2007–present
TV shows Jessie, Bunk'd
Marital status Single
ParentsJacob Jackson and Kiya Kole
Siblings2
Social media Instagram TikTok TwitterYouTube

How old is Skai Jackson?

Skai Jackson (aged 20 as of March 2023) was born on 8th April 2002 in New York's Staten Island borough to an African-American and Afro-Honduran family.

Early life

Her mother primarily raised her after Skai Jackson's parents' divorce, and she grew up alongside her two siblings, her brother and sister. She went to a local school for basic education and later joined a local private university in New York for her higher education.

Skai Jackson's height

She is 5'4" tall, weighs 48 kg, and her body measurements are 30-24-34 inches. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Skai Jackson's movies and TV shows

Skai started acting at the tender age of five, her first role being featured as three-year-old Destiny in Liberty Kid in 2007. The following year she featured in another short film, Rescue Me, where she played the role of the little girl. Her other movie roles include:
YearMovieRole
2009The ReboundMuseum Little Girl #1
2011AuthorLittle Girl
2011 The SmurfsKicking Girl
2013G.I. Joe: RetaliationRoadblock's daughter
2014My Dad's a Soccer MomLacy Casey
2022SheroesDaisy

Besides her film roles, Skai has also featured in the following TV shows:

YearTV showRole
2006Sesame StreetHerself
2010Team UmizoomiKayla
2010Royal PainsMaddie Phillips
2010-2012 Kick Buttowski: Suburban DaredevilMadison
2011 Boardwalk EmpireAneisha
2011-2013Bubble GuppiesLittle Fish
2011-2015JessieZuri Ross
2012Austin & AllyZuri Ross
2012-2014Dora the ExplorerIsa the Iguana
2013Good Luck CharlieZuri Ross

She has also acted in the following TV shows:

YearTV showRole
2013The Watsons Go to BirminghamJoetta Watson
2014Ultimate Spider-ManZuri Ross
2015–2018Bunk'dZuri Ross
2015K.C. UndercoverZuri Ross
2018 Marvel Rising: InitiationGlory Grant
2019Marvel Rising: Chasing GhostsGlory Grant
2019Marvel Rising: Battle of the BandsGlory Grant
2019-presentDreamWorks Dragons: Rescue RidersSummer
2019Marvel Rising: Operation ShuriGlory Grant
2020Dancing with the StarsHerself
2021Muppets Haunted MansionSinging Bust

Books

In 2019, Skai released her debut novel, Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, Empower, and Clapback. In 2020, she participated in the 29th season of Dancing with the Stars, where she made it to the semi-finals. She also featured in Lil Nas X's Panini music video in 2019.

Awards and nominations

Year AwardCategoryWorkResult
2016 Image AwardsOutstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Mini-series)Jessie Nomination
2017Shorty Awards Best Influencer and CelebrityHerself Nomination
2018Young Entertainer AwardsBest Young Ensemble in a Television SeriesBunk'dWon

The epitome of Skai's career is her award nominations. Tabulated above are the highlights of her career as of March 2023.

TV commercials

Skai has also appeared in several national commercials as a child model. She worked with Old Navy, Pepsi, Coca-Cola, and Band-Aid.

Skai Jackson now

In March 2020, the talented actress filed for a restraining order against rapper Bhad Bhabie. She alleged that the rapper had harassed her, and the petition was temporarily granted before she dropped it later. In 2021, she was a singing bust in Muppets Haunted Mansion.

Besides her achievements and hiccups, the answers to these questions paint a better picture of who Skai Jackson is.

Does Skai Jackson have a baby?

No. There are no records to prove or insinuate that Skai Jackson has a baby.

Does Skai Jackson have a twin?

Reports have it that she has a twin, her brother. His name is Spencer.

How old was Zuri in Jessie?

In the TV show, Zuri is the youngest in the Ross family; she is 13 years. Besides Skai Jackson's age in Jessie rhyming perfectly with her physique, she is also the sassiest.

Who has Skai Jackson dated?

Skai had a short-lived relationship with Julez Smith, Beyonce's nephew and Solange's son, although it made headlines for all the wrong reasons. In an alleged group chat, Julez intimated that Skai had cheated on him and that he had left her.

Is Skai Jackson related to Michael Jackson?

No, Skai and Michael Jackson are not related. Skai's parents are Kiya Cole and Jacob.

Skai Jackson's net worth

According to a publication, as of March 2023, Skai Jackson's net worth is approximately $500,000. She earns from her career as an actress, author and model.

These details about Skai Jackson do more than address speculations about her relationship with Michael Jackson. She is not related to the late star. She has carved her name in the entertainment industry for the past 15 years.

