How well do you know Brittney Griner's mother, Sandra Griner?

Sandra Griner is an American homemaker and the mother of WNBA star Brittney Griner. She has always been Brittney's support system and was devastated when her daughter was imprisoned in Russia.

Sandra is the mother of WNBA star Brittney. Photo: Barry Gossage on Getty, @Sandra on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brittney Griner made news headlines in 2022 but not because of her impressive basketball talent. In February 2022, the Phoenix Mercury centre was arrested and detained in Russia on drug-related charges. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.

Sandra Griner's profiles summary and bio

Full name Sandra Griner Current residence Houston, Texas Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Latin American Religion Christianity Height 5 feet 6 inches Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Raymond Griner Children Four, including WNBA star Brittney Griner Profession Homemaker Known for Being the mother of basketballer Brittney Griner

How old is Sandra Griner?

There are no details about her birthday. Sandra Griner's age cannot be established.

Sandra Griner's nationality

Brittney and her mother, Sandra, are American nationals with mixed heritage. Photo: Barry Gossage on Getty, @Sandra on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sandra resides in the United States and holds American nationality. Her ethnicity is mixed Latin American. Little is known regarding Sandra Griner's parents and her place of birth.

Who is Brittney Griner's father?

The athlete's father is Raymond Griner, an African American. He worked as a Harris County deputy sheriff for three decades and is a military veteran who worked in the Vietnam war for two years.

Raymond and Sandra Griner's children include son Decarlo and daughters Brittney, Shekera, and Pier. WNBA star Brittney Griner is the youngest and most famous sibling. Sandra and her family reside in Houston, Texas.

Sandra Griner's career

Brittney's mother is a full-time housewife. Her hobbies include baking and crocheting and creating handicraft products during her free time.

Sandra Griner's height

Brittney is one of the tallest WNBA athletes. Photo: Jeff Bottari

Source: Getty Images

Brittney's mother stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall. Her husband Raymond is 6 feet 2 inches, while her daughter Pier is 5 feet 8 inches tall. Brittney is the tallest in the family at 6 feet 9 inches. She is one of the tallest basketballers in WNBA history.

Sandra Griner and her husband Raymond have raised four successful kids. Their daughter Brittney is one of the most talented basketballers in the WNBA, and the recent sentencing in Russia was a huge blow to her peaking career.

READ ALSO: Inde Navarrette bio and facts: Everything you ought to know about the actress

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Inde Navarrette. She is a Mexican-American actress based in the United States.

Inde is known for her roles as Estela de la Cruz on Netflix's 13 Reasons Why and as Sarah Cushing on CW's Superman & Lois. Her impressive on-screen performance made her an instant Hollywood favourite.

Source: Briefly News