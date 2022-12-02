Who is Juanita Hardy? Age, children, nationality, spouse, career, net worth

Juanita Hardy is a popular business mogul and the founder of Tiger Management Consultation. She is also a former model and media personality. Juanita is one the remarkable women one cannot fail to mention in the United States. She has stirred her career and business to greater heights against all odds.

Juanita Hardy is a business mogul and the founder of Tiger Management Consultation. Photo: @arttable_dc, @lafilledefleurco on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hardy is the ex-wife of the late Sidney Poitier, who died on 6th January 2022. Together they had four daughters.

Juanita Hardy's profile and bio summary

Full name Juanita Hardy Birthplace United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Gender Female Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Profession American influencer and businesswoman Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 65kg Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Net worth $1-5 million

How old is Juanita Hardy?

Juanita Hardy's age is estimated to range from 70-80 years. She prefers to maintain a private and simple life. The former model was born in the United States and is of mixed ethnicity. She is a staunch Christian who follows the Christian culture. Juanita is currently divorced from her late ex-husband of 15 years, Sidney Poitier. Juanita Hardy's nationality is American.

Actor Sidney Poitier arrives at the 86th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Education

Juanita schooled at one of the local schools in her town and later attended George University. She holds a master's degree in Mathematics from Livingstone College.

Juanita Hardy's career

Juanita has worked as the IBM State and Local National Leader since 1974 for 30 years. She later resigned in June 2005. As a result, she is among the top local and state outsourcing experts. Juanita gained popularity in her career at Silver Spring, a Maryland-based organizing firm.

She is also the founder and managing principal of Tiger Management Consultation. She began working in the consultation firm in 2006 and has been a vital part of the firm for 15 years. This consultation firm focuses mainly on creative holdings and training in the real estate industry.

This is where Hardy met her late ex-husband Sidney Poitier. Her connection to Sidney has played a significant role in her career journey. Juanita Hardy's net worth is estimated at $1-5 million as of 2022.

Who was Sidney Poitier's 1st wife?

Sidney Poitier during 2006 Cannes Film Festival - Opening Night Gala - Inside at Palais de Festival in Cannes, France. Photo: Toni Anne Barson

Source: Getty Images

Sidney's first wife was Juanita Hardy. After dating for three months, the couple exchanged their vows on April 29, 1950, and lived in Stuyvesant, New York, along the Hudson River. The couple was happily married for 15 years.

However, the couple divorced after 15 years of marriage in 1965 after Juanita Hardy's spouse had an affair. As of 2022, Juanita does not have a spouse.

What happened to Sidney Poitier's first marriage?

The couple, Sidney and Juanita, were happily married and lived in their home in Mount Vernon, New York, United States. However, Sidney got into an affair with Diahann Carroll. Juanita later discovered that her husband had cheated on her and filed for a divorce.

Carroll then revealed her affair with Poitier had been going on for a while and left her then-husband, Monte Kay, to begin a new chapter with Sidney. Their union did not last long and did not end up in marriage. The two started living separate lives until Sidney's demise in 2022.

Carroll was a model, singer, actress, and activist. She starred alongside Sidney in the 1959 film, Pory & Bess, and Paris Blues in 1961.

Juanita Hardy's children

Together with her late ex-husband, Sidney, they had four daughters, Beverly Poitier, Pamela Poitier, Sherri Poitier, and Gina Poitier. Beverly manages her jewellery business. She makes and sells top-notch designs, adding a touch of African culture to each piece. In addition, she previously published a novel called Nana.

Beverly Poitier manages her very own jewellery business. She makes and sells designs, adding a touch of African culture to each piece. Photo: @beverlypoitierhenderson on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pamela, their second daughter, was born two years after Beverly. Just like her parents, she has ventured into the acting industry. She has also had experience as a production assistant and working in location management.

Their third daughter, Sherri, works as a chef. However, she prefers to maintain a private life. Sadly, their last born daughter, Gina, died in May 2018 at 57. Her cause of death was never known to the public; however, her obituary cited it as quick and unexpected.

She married her high school sweetheart, Gaetan Gouraige, with whom she had four children. The family lived in New York before her death. Gina advocated for plus-sized women and formerly owned a boutique that catered to their needs.

How long was Juanita Hardy married to Sidney Poitier?

The couple was married for 15 years. This was from April 1950 to 1965. They later got divorced after Hardy's then-husband was involved in an affair.

How much money did Sidney Poitier make?

Sidney was an American-born Bahamian actor and film director estimated at $21 million in net worth at his death in 2022. He accumulated such wealth through his career as an actor, in which he excelled over the years.

Juanita Hardy seems to be spending a happy life alongside her family as she continues to pursue her professional career. She has managed to keep her life on the low and refrain from media and public appearances.

READ ALSO: Who is Gordon Farr? Age, children, nominations, shows, marital status, profiles

Briefly.co.za recently published an article on Gordon Farr. He has made a big name for himself internationally as one of the top TV producers and screenwriters. He was nominated for the Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1977.

Gordon Farr first came to the limelight after he married Hilary Farr. She is a renowned British-Canadian designer, businesswoman, television host and former actress.

Source: Briefly News