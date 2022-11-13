Jacida Carter's biography and facts: Is Lil Wayne's mother still alive?

A handful of black American artists grow up under the support of their mothers, who always keep them close no matter how things go. Jacida Carter is one such mother. She has had a significant impact on her son's life, who is a great artist and one of the greatest American black rappers. Jacida is the mother of rapper and songwriter Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, popularly known by his stage name, Lil Wayne.

Lil Wayne (c) speaks onstage while his daughter Reginae (l) and mother Jacida (r) stand beside him after receiving the I Am Hip Hop award. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic

Jacida Carter is an African-American born to black parents. Her popularity soared after her son became a rap star, partly due to their cordial relationship. At no given opportunity does Lil Wayne fail to praise and honour his mother for always being there for him. But then, is Lil Wayne's mother, Jacida Carter, still alive?

Jacida Carter's biography summary

Full name Jacida Carter Gender Female Date of birth 30th August 1962 Age 60 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth New Orleans, Louisiana, United States of America Nationality American Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Avery Goff Ex-husband Reginald McDonald Ex-partner Dwayne Michael Turner Children 2 Grandchildren 4 Profession Cook Net worth $200 thousand

Background information

Jacida Carter was born on 30th August 1962 in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States of America. She is 60 years old in 2022. Her growing up and education were all in the low-budget Hollygrove environment of New Orleans.

Jacida Carter's parents are unknown because she has not revealed anything about them or her life while growing up.

Career

Lil Wayne's mother worked as a professional cook for different organisations when she struggled to support her family. Her present profession and line of work still need to be confirmed.

But then, in 2011, she appeared as a guest in the TV show E! Buzz with Carla B. She also made appearances in Lil Wayne's 23-track album, where she and her son expressed love and support for each other. Speaking in the opening part of Tha Carter V, she was heard saying:

Jacida 'Cita' Carter, Lil Wayne, and Reginae Carter attend Reginae's All White Sweet 16 birthday party at Summerour Studio in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams/FilmMagic

Lil Wayne, mama proud of you. You done came so far. I can't wait for your album to come out. A lot of people ask me when it's coming out. They can't wait for your album to come out. I'm just proud of you. You's my rock [...] I just pray things go well with you in life. But I thank the lord, because I know you have been through a lot that I don't even know about. Mama love you. I love you Dwayne, with all my heart. You is my life I live for you.

Relationship and marriages

The woman has had three known relationships and marriages. Her first relationship was when she was younger, during high school. She got entangled with her first love, Dwayne Michael Turner, in the early 1980s. The relationship resulted in the birth of her first son Lil Wayne. Jacida was only 19 when her son arrived.

Her love affair with Turner did not stand the test of time as the relationship collapsed so fast just when Lil Wayne was two years old. Dwayne Turner abandoned Carter with the child to her fate.

After a few years, Carter crossed paths with Reginald McDonald, and the two fell in love and married. Little Lil Wayne considered McDonald as his foster father. The two had a rather cordial relationship while he was growing up. But unfortunately, Reginald McDonald was murdered before his stepson reached the peak of his career.

In April 2012, Avery Goff became Jacida Carter's husband after the celebrity mother decided to walk down the aisle with her long-time sweetheart.

Children

Years after her first son, Lil Wayne, Carter gave birth to another child, Semaj, making Jacida Carter's children two. But interestingly, Semaj is younger than Lil Wayne's daughter, her niece.

Carter also has four grandchildren: Reginae, Kameron, Neal, and Dwayne Carter III from her son Lil Wayne. But needful to note is that all of them are from different mothers.

Does Lil Wayne have a family?

Yes. Lil Wayne has a family of four children. He is currently in a relationship with Denise Bidot.

Lil Wayne performs during Lil Weezyana 2022 at Champions Square in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Erika Goldring

How old was Lil Wayne when he went platinum?

When Lil Wayne's first album, The Block is Hot, was certified platinum after charting number three on Billboard, he was only 17.

Is Jacida Carter still alive?

Yes, she is. But then, unlike some outspoken celebrity mothers, she has remained mostly away from the media and entertainment industry. Her only recorded appearance in the media was in 2011.

There was a time when she was reminiscing about her challenging days with her son, she mentioned how Lil Wayne wanted to rap at 12 years. After discouraging him, Lil reportedly took to a gun in a suicide attempt. In her words, she said:

I still don't know today. Was he playing with the gun or was it an accident? I be wanting to ask him but I never asked him after all these years. I never really found out about what really happened with him and that shooting.

Net worth

As of 2022, according to Thrill NG's website, Jacida Carter's net worth is around $200 thousand. She reportedly earned between $21 thousand and $43 thousand during her days as a cook. It is also important to note that her son, Lil Wayne, is fabulously rich, with a staggering worth of about $170 million.

Jacida Carter is popular for being the mother of the black American rap artist Lil Wayne. After giving birth to the popular rapper, she was abandoned by her child's father, leaving her to carter for the son alone. Since then, she has maintained a good and supportive relationship with her son, even during the most difficult situations.

