Who is Frances Swaggart? Age, children, husband, education, social media

Famous television host Frances Swaggart has been making rounds online as the wife to the renowned televangelist and pentecostal pastor Jimmy Swaggart. Aside from this, she is an American author and TV personality. She is best known for her hit television show on the SonLife Broadcasting Network, Frances and Friends.

Frances Swaggart serves as co-pastor and co-founder at her husband's ministry, Family Worship Center. She is the model of a brave and influential lady who has supported her husband in life and ministry. With their enormous sales, her books And Sarah Saw and Modern Babylon have inspired many Christians.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Frances Swaggart Gender Female Date of birth 9 August 1937 Age 85 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 136 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Jimmy Swaggart Children 1 Profession Television host, author, preacher Net worth $10 million

Frances Swaggart's background information

The Christian author was born and raised in the United States of America, although the exact place of birth is unknown. She reveals less of herself, and as a result, information on Frances Swaggart's siblings or family is not available.

How old is Frances Swaggart now?

Frances Swaggart's age in 2022 is 85 years old. She was born on 9 August 1937. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

There is no information on Frances Swaggart's education, including her high school.

Career

The televangelist was devoted to God from her teenage age. She is now the co-founder and co-pastor of the Family Worship Center in Louisiana. Her husband, Jimmy Swaggart, owns the church, reportedly known as the spiritual home of many in the city. He is also the founder of Jimmy Swaggart Ministries.

She works as the chief financial officer of the ministry. In addition, she oversees most of the ministerial affairs and is in charge of the personal record of the 250 workers in the church.

Mrs Swaggart has published several spiritual and motivational books. Her most notable books, And Sarah Saw and Modern Babylon, were written in 2006 and 2016, respectively. These books, among others, teach insights from the Bible and encourage Christians.

Frances Swaggart is famous in her husband's television station SonLife Broadcasting Network. She anchors several shows, especially Frances and Friends, her most popular one on the channel.

It is a live chat show that discusses issues concerning the word of God, the church, and situations in the world. She answers questions sent through email by viewers during the show. It airs from Monday to Friday and repeats on weekends.

How long have Jimmy Swaggart and Frances Swaggart been married?

The couple has been married for 70 years as of 2022. They became husband and wife on 10 October 1952 when Frances was 15 and her husband was 17. They met in the church where Jimmy served in the musical department and played the piano. Jimmy is a well-known pianist, gospel musician, Christian author, televangelist, and pentecostal preacher.

It was not rosy at the beginning of the marriage, as they were poor. Jimmy hustled by singing in churches and doing different jobs, mostly odd, to feed his family whilst they slept in church basements. But unfortunately, he was involved in a prostitution scandal in the 1980s and withdrew as a preacher of the Assemblies of God in 1988.

Nevertheless, the ministers are parents to one child, Donnie. He was born in 1954 and decided to follow his father's path as a preacher. Frances Swaggart's child, Donnie, is a father to Gabriel, Matthew, and Jennifer. Gabriel is the host of Generation of the Cross on SBN.

Frances and Jimmy Swaggart are great-grandparents to eight children named Ryder, Harrison, Navy, Samantha, Abby, Lola, Harper, and Caroline.

Is Frances Swaggart still alive?

Yes, she is alive. Regardless, there were rumours of her having plastic surgery to make her face look younger. But she discredited the news and revealed she had knee surgery in 2015.

Needful to note that Frances Swaggart's social media accounts are not verified even though she has 11.2k followers on her Twitter handle, @Frances Swaggart.

How much money does Frances Swaggart make?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Frances Swaggart's net worth is estimated at $10 million. Her wealth is showcased in her luxurious living with essential reference to her house in Baton Rouge, which is reportedly $1.5 million.

Frances Swaggart became famous for her marriage to a prominent gospel preacher, though their early marital days were rough. She has made a name for herself with her talents and keeps making an impact with her teachings and lifestyle to Christians worldwide.

