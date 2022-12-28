What happened to EDP445? Why was he cancelled and did he go to jail?

Imagine investing your time, effort, and money into a successful YouTube channel. Additionally, it effectively engages the audience. And then, one morning, you awaken to find it suspended. This is what happened to EDP445. Why was his account shut down?

EDP445 at an NFL game. Photo: @Ioungesact, @NameFunniest on Twitter (modified by author)

EDP445 is a YouTuber, reactor, and gamer well-known for being a passionate Philadelphia Eagles fan. He gained notoriety for his profane outbursts directed against the team.

EDP445's profiles

Full name Bryant Turhan Emerson Moreland Alias Deyione Scott-Wilson Eason or EDP445 Gender Male Date of birth 15th of December 1990 Place of birth Bakersfield, California Age 32 years (As of January 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Current residence Los Angeles, California Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Occupation YouTuber

What is EDP445's real name?

EDP was born as Bryant Turhan Emerson Moreland in Bakersfield, California, The United States. However, he changed his name to Deyione Scott-Wilson Eason when he became an adult.

What does EDP445 mean?

EDP is an expression typically used to encourage people, implying that they should live life to the fullest. The YouTuber adopted this name and used it as the title for most of his Youtube channels and social media platforms.

How old is EDP445?

He was born on the 15th of December 1990. As of January 2023, EDP445's age is 32 years. His star sign is Sagittarius.

What did EPD445 do?

Careerwise, EDP was a worker at Walmart but quit the job to focus on YouTube. Deyione posted videos that included reviews, cuisine, vlogs, rants, and gaming.

EDP445 is an American YouTuber and gamer. Photo: @Willard McGoyle, @Larry Mitchell on Facebook (modified by author)

His most often used channels were EDPGAMING1, his gaming channel, EDDP445 2.0, and CHAOTICKITCHEN445 (his cooking channel). As reported by SomeOrdinaryGamers, he also started reposting videos on a covert backup channel named EDP 445 before YouTube banned him.

He first became well-known for his tirade films in the sports community, but since 2015, his fame has spread to several online forums thanks to a video titled EAGLES TRADE MCCOY, right? His deleted videos, such as I flooded the toilet in chipotle also gained him much fame, and as a result, he became a famous subject of online memes.

In addition, he created game previews and then published a post-game analysis or recap or, sometimes, during the game. He also produced videos detailing the team's offseason progress trades, NFL draft, etc. On occasion, he made videos like this for the San Antonio Spurs.

Why was EDP cancelled?

Throughout his career, there have been several controversies facing the renowned YouTuber. His first was his 2018 exchange with YouTuber SuperMarioLogan after a project they were working on failed to go through. EDP released a video attacking Logan for ghosting him, after which Logan's team retaliated.

What did EDP get in trouble for?

In 2020, rumours came up that Deyione was grooming underage girls. He posted a video addressing these rumours on the 9th of July, 2020. His followers dismissed it as nothing more than a "Karen" or group of them attempting to shut down his channel.

On the 14th of October, 2020, YouTuber ColdRaven released Episode 8 of his series SLAUGHTERHOUSE. In the video, ColdRaven provided evidence that Deyione had been contacting underage girls and displayed numerous exchanges in which he was attempting to hook up with them.

EDP445 in Philadelphia Eagles jersey. Photo: @Edp445 Fanpage on Facebook (modified by author)

Deyione released a video on the 14th of November, 2020 (which has since been deleted) titled My Response to ColdRaven. In the video, Deyione read out a contribution asking about the claims on his Livestream, which he denied saying that although he fell for the trap, he is not a predator.

On April 2021, two YouTubers, Alex Rosen and CC UNIT, who have specialised in exposing paedophiles, recorded a video confronting Deyione for the allegations. EDP privatised all his channels, and his primary and backup channels were terminated. He announced that he would release content through his website, but it was never launched, and his domain eventually expired.

What did EDP get charged for?

Deyione has not yet faced legal repercussions, but the police department has started an inquiry. According to the police, the sting by Alex made it a little more challenging to accuse Deyione because it complicated the investigation. Deyione may have been arrested if Alex had phoned the police on him before confronting him since they would have had the necessary information.

Did EDP ever get his cupcake?

EDP's excuse for meeting up with an underage girl was, "I was going to go get a cupcake and then go home". However, other YouTubers set up this to catch his predator behaviour.

Is EDP445 in jail?

He is still a free man and is not behind bars. Additionally, the individual has yet to be detained for his crimes. His sources of money, however, were stopped.

Social media presence

The infamous YouTuber is not active on any social media platforms. All accounts were suspended, including EDP445's TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

EDP445 has maintained a low profile after the accusations of him being a predator came to the surface. The police are still investigating him, and he is still free.

