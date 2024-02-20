Meet Brawadis, YouTuber and influencer: All about his dating life and career

Brandon Awadis, popularly known as Brawadis in the digital realm, has captivated millions with his engaging content on YouTube and other social media platforms. From entertaining prank videos to insightful commentary on basketball, he has carved a niche in the vast landscape of online influencers.

Beyond his professional endeavours, Brawadis' personal life has often intrigued his dedicated fanbase. Anyone aiming to delve into the multifaceted persona of the content creator will shed light on his career trajectory, dating life, and the journey that has endeared him to millions worldwide.

Brawadis' profile summary and bio

Full name Brandon Awadis Nickname Brawadis Gender Male Date of birth 23 June 1995 Age 28 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth San Diego, California, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Asian Religion Muslim Sexuality Straight Height 5'9" (175 cm) Weight 58 kg (128 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Sana Awadis Father Rafat Aziz Awadis Siblings Brian Marital status Single Ex-girlfriends Jasmine, Jackie Figueroa Profession YouTuber, NBA analyst, comedian Net worth $4.5 million Social media field Instagram, YouTube

Who is Brawadis?

Brandon Awadis is a content creator and social media influencer. Born on 23 June 1995 in San Diego, California, Brandon Awadis exhibited a knack for creativity from a young age. After graduating from the University of California with a degree in Journalism and Media Studies, he began his digital journey by creating content for Vine, showcasing his comedic talent and charisma.

The content creator found his true calling on YouTube, garnering a massive following with his entertaining videos. His dedication to his craft and passion for basketball, particularly his unwavering support for the Phoenix Suns, resonated with audiences, propelling him to stardom.

Why is Brawadis famous?

He is famous for his unique pranks, vlogs, challenges he poses to his audience, reactions, and online basketball videos.

Brawadis' YouTube channel

He has two YouTube channels for different content. The first is named eponymously, with almost seven million subscribers and 2,000 videos. He boasts nearly two million likes and billions of views on the channel.

His secondary channel, Brawadis Hoops, caters specifically to basketball enthusiasts, solidifying his status as a prominent figure in sports commentary.

Brawadis' Twitter presence is less significant than his YouTube presence, but he has over 450,000 followers. His Instagram page boasts close to two million followers.

Who was Brawadis' girlfriend?

He previously had a high-profile romance with fellow influencer Jackie Figueroa. Jackie Figueroa is a Salvadoran Instagram sensation who boasts nearly a million followers on YouTube with her glamorous photos and diversified content.

Her rise to fame began in 2012, with her relationship with Brandon Awadis initially contributing to her exposure. Their 2017 breakup, followed by Jackie's disclosure of leaving Brandon for another, stirred online attention and made her face bullying and hate. Despite the split, they maintain a friendly rapport, with Jackie featuring in Brandon's videos.

Brawadis and Jasmine's relationship

After their breakup, he later got into a relationship with Jasmine, which did not last. Did Brawadis and Jasmine break up again? The YouTuber tearfully announced the end of his nine-month relationship with Jasmine in a heartfelt video titled We broke up. The content creator shared that the relationship did not work out despite their time together. In his words, he said:

Me and Jasmine are no longer dating; we're no longer boyfriend and girlfriend any more. She's gonna go her own separate way, and I'm gonna go my own separate way and do my own thing. We're not gonna be in each other's lives. We're no longer gonna to be obviously filming YouTube videos anymore.

He emphasised the need for privacy for himself and Jasmine during this challenging time, highlighting their humanity above their public personas.

Who is Brawadis dating?

Following his split up with Jasmine, Brandon sparked speculation of a new romance with Vanessa Lyon. Lyon is an actress of Spanish and Lebanese descent who boasts a notable career with roles in TV shows and movies.

In a YouTube video titled Meet My New Girlfriend!, he introduced Vanessa, professing admiration and claiming to have found the perfect match. However, the end of the video disclosed it was a prank, clarifying that they are just good friends who met during a collaborative project.

Despite the playful prank, the two maintain a close friendship, with Vanessa sharing her fitness journey and modelling projects on Instagram.

How much does Brawadis make?

According to Net Worths Hub, Sportskeeda Wiki, and NaiBuzz, Brawadis' net worth is between $4.5 million and $8.5 million.

The content creator allegedly earns a significant amount from his YouTube channel based on his subscriber count, estimated earnings per thousand views, and ad revenue per thousand ad views.

In a digital landscape saturated with influencers vying for attention, Brawadis stands out as a genuine and relatable figure whose authenticity resonates with millions worldwide. From his humble beginnings to his meteoric rise to fame, he has remained true to himself, navigating the complexities of fame with grace and resilience.

