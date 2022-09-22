Who is Genevieve Mecher? Age, siblings, parents, education height, profiles

Being a public figure often means that you will be under the constant scope of the media. With cameras rolling on your personal life, those related to you are deemed to become famous by association. This has been the case for Genevieve Mecher.

Genevieve Mecher with the former President Barack Obama in the White House. Photo: @ajalexander944

Genevieve Mecher is a celebrity child known as the daughter of Gregory Mecher and Jen Psaki. Jen is the former White House press secretary and political advisor.

Genevieve Mecher's profiles

Full name Genevieve Mecher Gender Female Year of birth July 2015 Place of birth Virginia, United States of America Age 7 years (As of 2022) Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Jennifer Rene Psaki Father Gregory Mecher

How old is Genevieve Mecher?

She was born in July 2015 in Virginia, United States of America. As of 2022, Genevieve Mecher's age is seven years. She is of American nationality and is raised in Washington, DC.

Genevieve Mecher's education

There is not much information on the girl's education or where she goes to school. However, since she is seven, she is most likely in middle school.

Who are Genevieve Mecher's parents?

The US First Family, Joe Biden (far left) and Jill Biden (far right) with Jen Psaki, Gregory Mecher and their daughter. Photo: @DemetreBhunter

Genevieve was born to Gregory Mecher and Jen Psaki. Information on Genevieve Mecher's siblings does not exist as she is the only child. Details of how Gregory Mecher and Jen Psaki met and are yet to be revealed. The two have been married for 12 years since May 2010.

Who is Jen Psaki?

She is an American political advisor who served the administration of the current US President Joe Biden as the 34th White House press secretary from 2021 to 2022. She is a member of the Democratic Party, who also served as the White House press secretary in Obama's administration in 2009.

She also served as The White House deputy communications director from 2009 to 2011 and the United States Department of State spokesperson. From 2017 to 2020, she was a political contributor for CNN.

How old is Jennifer Psaki?

Jen was born on the 1st of December 1978. As of 2022, Psaki is 43 years of age. Her star sign is Sagittarius.

What nationality is Psaki?

The renowned political advisor was born in Stamford, Connecticut, the United States of America. Her mother, Eileen Medley, was a psychotherapist and her father, Dimitrios R. Psaki, is a retired real estate developer from Greece.

Career

Jen and Gregory at the Paramount's White House Correspondents' Dinner after party at the Residence of the French Ambassador on the 30th of April, 2022, in Washington, DC. Photo by Shedrick Pelt

Psaki's career began in politics in 2001 after she joined the Democrats' campaigning team for Tom Harkin in the Iowa senate and Tom Vilsack for govenor. She then became the deputy press secretary for John Kerry's 2004 presidential campaign.

She was the travelling press secretary throughout the 2008 presidential campaign for former US President Barrack Obama. After Obama won, she became the deputy press secretary in the White House and in 2009, she was promoted to deputy communications director.

In the 2012 re-election campaign, she became the press secretary for Obama. In 2013, she was the spokesperson for the US Department of State. She landed a job as a political commentator at CNN in 2017.

In 2020, she left CNN and joined the Biden-Harris team for the presidential elections, where she was named the White House press secretary. She served the role until May 2022.

She is currently a political analyst throughout the 2022 US elections and the 2024 presidential campaign.

Genevieve Mecher's body measurements

The 7-year-old is still growing so it is hard to determine her height or weight. Like her father, she has brown hair and brown eyes. She is also of caucasian ethnicity.

How much is Genevieve Mecher's net worth?

Genevieve is too young to own property and is presently under the care of her parents. Her parents have had successful careers working in politics. Her mother is estimated to be worth $2 million, while her father has a net worth of $9 million.

Genevieve Mecher is still growing under the guidance of her parents. She has been kept from social media as she does not have any official accounts on any of the platforms.

