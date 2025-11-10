Rachel Kolisi travelled to France with her two kids to support her estranged husband, Siya Kolisi, for his 100th Springbok test cap

The South African rugby team beat the French team at Stade de France, and Rachel and the family were there to witness it

South Africans gave varying opinions about her latest Instagram post, while the Springbok WAGS interacted with the post

Rachel Kolisi showed up in Paris to support her estranged husband, Siya Kolisi. Image: Rachelkolisi

South African media personality Rachel Kolisi was present to witness Siya Kolisi's biggest milestone in his career. With her two children, Kolisi attended the South African rugby team's match against France on Saturday, 8 November 2025.

In an eventful match, the Springboks defeated Les Bleus 32-17 at the Stade de France.

Rachel shows up for Siya Kolisi

Taking to Instagram post-match, Rachel Kolisi shared a heartwarming photo of her and the kids as they stood at the stadium. She added a red heart emoji as her caption, inviting a mix of reactions from the online community.

Rachel had sparked an online frenzy when she travelled to France ahead of the match.

Liking the post were the other Springboks' wives, including Layla Kolbe and Anlia Etzebeth, as well as some celebrities such as Nandi Madida and actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwai, commented on it. Her sister-in-law, Tatjana Schoenmaker, was in awe of the woman she is.

"Honestly, just in awe of the person you are and your heart," Mrs Smith said.

This is how Mzansi reacted to Rachel's post:

genevievemaylam hailed:

"From one newly co-parent to another, effing well done. The travel, the upheaval, new accommodation, being there and watching....ALL OF IT. Strength & bravery personified."

didin_claire shared:

"You carry God so well, bless you."

bakedonline gushed:

"So special the kids will never forget this."

ronel_currin encouraged:

"You also deserve the accolades for being there through thick and thin. This is a 100 for you, too. You are a Gracious Queen. Stand in your power."

missbilqeesb replied:

"This is beautiful! You’re such a strong mama."

karenisrael20 stated:

"Co-parenting at its best. Many people could learn from this. You are just incredible."

fearlessly_faithfull responded:

"This speaks absolute volumes!!! Siya is the people’s president, and @rachelkolisi will always remain our first lady! We absolutely adore all you do to ensure the best for your children."

