Rachel Kolisi Reportedly Likes Comments Dragging Ex-Husband Siya Kolisi

Rachel Kolisi has reportedly liked comments dragging her ex-husband, Siya Kolisi. Image: Rachelkolisi, Siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Rachel Kolisi had tongues wagging when she liked several comments targeting unfaithful partners.

On her TikTok account, which has 304K followers and 4 million likes, Rachel Kolisi posted a video which spoke about the effects of betrayal from a partner.

Rachel posts cryptic video on betrayal

In the video, a woman spoke about the pain of betrayal, especially at the hands of a loving partner.

“As you’re falling, look up and you see your person watching you. They’re watching you fall and hit the ground, and they’re smiling. The fall breaks every bone in your body," the video says.

The video continues to speak about how the person who hurt you often moves on to someone else, while you nurse your wounds.

"Your person didn't stop the aeroplane, they didn't land it, they didn't come back to see if you were ok, or even apologise. Instead, they picked up a new person along the way…You don’t understand love anymore; you’ve met evil. They’ve killed a part of you before you were ready to die.”

What caught many people's attention was Rachel liking some of the comments from women who were hurt by their partners.

Rachel Kolisi liked a few comments from her followers about unfaithful partners. Image: Rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

One hurt woman spoke about her evil ex, who was Xhosa, “Yes, he’s Xhosa, agents of Satan. Very selfish beings.”

Rachel liked this comment, noting that her former partner, Siya Kolisi, is also Xhosa.

Another comment she liked read, "After having met evil, goodness still prevails. And now every day, you recognise your past for what it was, an incredibly painful revelation of who you are in Christ, but a much-needed revelation nonetheless. One that transformed you into all that God has called you to be. He has got you."

Other women defended Rachel for posting this video, saying she had known the Springboks captain for years and that they were married with two children.

Theylovenaledi slammed those who dragged Rachel for posting the video, saying, "No, guys. She’s known this man for many years, when they had nothing, had children with him, thought they’d be together till they leave this earth, let her grieve and post as many times till she’s healed."

