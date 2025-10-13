It has been a year since Rachel and Siya Kolisi were last seen together publicly as a married couple

Their final public moments, including charity events and family vacations, hid personal struggles and tensions that were never visible at the time

After the divorce, revelations about alcohol, infidelity, and private challenges provided insight into the reasons behind the breakdown

It has been a year since Siya and Rachel Kolisi were last seen together in public as a married couple. What appeared to be a happy partnership ended abruptly, leaving fans curious about the reason behind the separation.

In October 2024, Rachel and Siya made their final public appearance at the Siphekele iSizwe Empowerment Hub through their Kolisi Foundation. The couple laughed, sang, and danced with children, sharing a moment of family joy.

Just days later, they announced their divorce, shocking fans. Even a family vacation to Monwana Game Lodge in the Kruger National Park showed smiles, masking the tensions that had been building behind the scenes.

The couple, who married in 2016 and share two children, released a joint statement at the time:

"While our relationship as a couple is changing, we remain great friends and committed partners in raising our children with the same love and care they've always known. We will also continue working together on the foundation that means so much to us."

They also asked for privacy and respect during the transition:

"We are grateful for the love, understanding, and support you've shown us, ... your respect as we navigate this transition. With gratitude and love."

Siya Kolisi’s personal struggles

After the divorce, Siya Kolisi spoke openly about the challenges that affected their marriage. In his documentary and autobiography, Rise, he revealed struggles with alcohol, reckless spending, and visiting strip clubs.

He also acknowledged flirting outside his marriage. His Christian mentor confronted him, highlighting the gap between his social media image and private behaviour. These revelations shed light on the personal pressures that contributed to the breakdown of their relationship.

Rachel Kolisi’s perspective

Rachel Kolisi has also shared her side of the story. In a candid interview, she revealed that she was "full on ready for a divorce" and described her husband's behaviour as having "two sides." She stated,

"It was Siya, and then there was a horrible Siya.I was full on ready for a divorce. I was done, done, done.”

Rachel’s recent interview on The African CEO podcast added more fuel to the fire. In the episode “Rachel Kolisi: How To Lead Your Own Life”, she laid bare the realities of life married to a Springbok hero.

“From the beginning… we’ve always had situations of him being away for one, two, three, four months at a time,” she said.

“I have friends whose husbands travel for three days and they’re like, ‘I don’t know how you do this’.”

She emphasised that despite their separation, they remain committed to co-parenting their children and continuing their work with the Kolisi Foundation. Rachel resigned from the Foundation this in July after allegations that the working environment had become untenable.

One year later, it is clear that the separation resulted from private struggles that were not visible to the public. While charity events and family outings suggested unity, issues such as addiction, temptation, and personal challenges played a key role in the divorce.

Today, both Rachel and Siya are focused on co-parenting their children while moving forward individually. Their story highlights that public appearances often hide deeper personal challenges.

