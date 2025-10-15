South African hip hop rapper Yanga Chief recently reflected on his music career

The What If? hitmaker opened up about how he felt unappreciated and misunderstood when he got into the music industry

He further shared how combining his deep cultural connection with his music has made him authentic throughout the game

Yanga Chief opened up about his music career. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

South African talented hip hop rapper and songwriter Yanga Chief recently opened up about the challenges and tribulations he has previously faced during his music career.

According to Sunday World, the What If? hitmaker whose hit song reached another milestone reflected on many things that took place in his career. Yanga also mentioned how life is unpredictable and that things feel different for him now than before.

"Life is very unpredictable, you know? To be sitting here today, feeling the kind of love I have received, it is different. Compared to other years, when I felt unappreciated or misunderstood, this moment feels special," said.

The rapper, who has been spending a lot of time in his home province, the Eastern Cape, throughout his career, also spoke about his deep connection with his culture and where he is from. Yanga Chief, who has had a wonderful friendship with the late AKA, further mentioned that he wants to stay authentic and different from other rappers and always carry the African identity through his music.

He said:

"For I realised that spending more time with myself and my culture is essential for me as a musician right now. I've collaborated with many, been in Joburg, and done all of that. But now, I want to stay true to myself. Maybe it's my moment, or maybe it's just the season, but I can’t pretend to be someone I’m not.

"We were pressured to imitate American culture, but now it's the opposite: they have to seek us out. They must chase themselves through us. That's what hip hop means to me now: the freedom to be fully myself. Hip hop gave me a home because it allows me to be authentic. The more genuine I am, the more love I receive from the scene. That’s what keeps me motivated."

While he reflected on his music career, the popular star joined forces with Castle Milk Stout to raise awareness of the Songs to Savour platform and also to preserve the South African heritage through music.

He shared with Briefly News that this project, which he is now a part of, speaks about taking responsibility, and he's also proud to be named the voice of his generation.

"Our roots define who we are. Preserving these songs is about owning that heritage while also evolving it for today. Songs to Savour shows us that culture doesn't belong in the past; it lives in us and moves forward with us," he said.

Yanga Chief’s What If becomes SA hip-hop's biggest hit in 4 years

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Yanga Chief has revived the South African hip-hop industry with his latest hit What If from his sophomore album, Lord Faku — The Life Of A Dyan.

The star expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love from fans. Popular rapper Yanga Chief's new single What If is dominating the music charts and social media, especially TikTok. Several creators have jumped on the What If trend and shared emotional stories.

