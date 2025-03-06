Yanga Chief's hit What If from his album Lord Faku — The Life Of A Dyan is dominating charts and TikTok, making him the first SA hip-hop artist in four years to top Spotify's daily chart.

The rapper said that he wanted to create thought-provoking music and let fans decide the standout track, which resonated deeply with South Africans

Yanga Chief shared that his inspiration comes from everyday people, whose stories and messages give him purpose in making meaningful music

Yanga Chief has revived the South African hip-hop industry with his latest hit What If from his sophomore album, Lord Faku — The Life Of A Dyan. The star expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love from fans.

Yanga Chief's song 'What If' has reached major milestones.

Source: Getty Images

Yanga Chief talks about What If becoming a viral hit

Popular rapper Yanga Chief's new single What If is dominating the music charts and social media, especially TikTok. Several creators have jumped on the What If trend and shared emotional stories.

Yanga Chief spoke to TimesLIVE about the overwhelming response he has received from fans after claiming the number-one spot on the SA Spotify daily chart following the album's release. The success of the new song made him the first hip-hop artist to achieve the major milestone in four years.

Yanga's song success comes at a time when hip-hop artists have been praying for the industry to be revived. Other rappers like Cassper Nyovest have been releasing new music, but fans were not impressed.

The rapper said he did not want to overthink the process of making the album, he just wanted to create thought-provoking music. He also added that although he did not pick a song single for the album, people have settled on What If.

"I wanted to create music that was thought-provoking. I didn’t pick a single for the album, I wanted the people to decide and they said What If is the song.

Yanga Chief celebrated his new song 'What If's success.

Source: Getty Images

Yanga Chief on what inspires him to make music

The Jika hitmaker also spoke to fans about what inspires his music. He said the people he meets daily motivate him to make meaningful songs. Yanga was previously praised for his thoughtful tribute to late rappers AKA and ProKid using AKA's hit Star Sign.

"Apart from the numbers and the hype. I only make music for people. The humans that I meet daily who tell me what a song I made years ago means to them. I thank you guys for giving me purpose. I know who I am because of texts like this. 🤎🤎🤎"

