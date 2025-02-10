Cassper Nyovest has been defending his new song, Kusho Bani , from the trolls since it was announced

The track did not land as expected according to music critics, however, Mufasa is confident that it's another hit

With a dance challenge in full swing, it looks like the haters are yet to hear the end of Kusho Bani

Cassper Nyovest responded to the people hating on his new song.

Source: Twitter

Cassper Nyovest is not one to ignore social media trolls, and the ones hating on his new song have been served with some fiery clapbacks.

Cassper Nyovest responds to haters

Days after the release of his new song, Cassper Nyovest is charged up and ready to reclaim his former glory.

Having already declared his new track, Kusho Bani, a smash hit, it looks like it'll be a long time before social media music critics agree after several trolls attacked Mufasa's career and new sound - but that won't stop him.

Cassper Nyovest slammed the trolls hating on his song, 'Kusho Bani.'

Source: Twitter

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, the rapper has been dishing out clapbacks to the trolls hating on his new song and calling him a has-been. One netizen, ThabangMogoboy2, called the track "mediocre," to which Mufasa responded:

"Your father is mediocre."

Another, karabocrabow_, claimed there were some unnecessary parts in the song, and Cassper assured them that he knew what he was doing:

"Let’s speak in a few weeks or days, champ. I know what I'm doing!"

Meanwhile, X user badghel_sam expressed their disappointment at the new song while comparing it to one of Cassper's hits, Phumakim, to which the rapper said:

"Phumakim was also called trash on Twitter when it came out, so was Doc Shebeleza, and all my other hits 12 years straight! I know what I’m doing."

Fans show love to Cassper Nyovest's new song

On the other side of social media were Mufasa's die-hard fans who loved his new track:

Kea_Moiloa89 was impressed:

"You did the things, Nyovero. Hit after hit!"

tumietotes said:

"Y'all are hating on Cass for no reason. This bangs."

BaeMaphs predicted:

"I just know this is gonna go dumb on TikTok."

Arnold_Von_Mash wrote:

"King is just having fun now. This a fun jam!"

RSA_Kay_ posted:

"Listen, you never disappoint. #Kushobani is so good!"

Cassper Nyovest announces dance challenge

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Cassper Nyovest's announcement of a TikTok dance challenge for his new song, Kusho Bani.

The rapper is ready to make his fans move, and one lucky supporter is guaranteed a handsome cash prize.

