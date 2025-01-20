South African rapper Cassper Nyovest clapped back at haters, who mocked him, saying that he had fallen off

The star said this claim has been going on for the past 11 years, and he is amused by this because he is still in the game

Fans demand Cassper Nyovest to release new music so he can prove to his haters that he still is relevant

Cassper Nyovest denies claims he has fallen off. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Instagram

When you think of SA hip hop giants, Cassper Nyovest's name often pops up. However, the rapper faced claims that he had fallen off.

Cassper Nyovest on maintaining relevancy

Following his new music announcement, Doc Shebeleza hitmaker Cassper Nyovest received some heated backlash from haters.

Peeps mocked Cassper, saying that he had fallen off. However, the star laughed off this claim, saying it has been going on for the past 11 years.

"I’ve been reading about Cassper Nyovest falling off for the past 11 years. Kante, how high was he? Why didn’t he quit 11 years ago when they said they were giving him 6 months and he would be gone? Haha, you!! Such resilience!!! Nna, I would give up shem! KUSHO BANI?"

Cassper Nyovest responded to haters on him being relevant in the industry. Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Cassper promises fans new music

This disrespect was ignited by Cassper announcing new music, saying this would be done at a regular pace.

"I promise to drop music regularly again. My confidence was low, but now it’s at an all-time high!!! Starting with Kusho Bani on February 7th, get your memes and threads ready and try to stop this train!! I’m back!!! Go tlo gong nkga go sa Bola !!!!

Fans are here for the new Cassper music.

@winstonterrance advised:

"Just give us music, bro. Leave the noise emanating from haters. Those people have never been fans. The problem is you're winning in both genres, and it doesn't sit well with them."

Mankini_Mgenge asked:

"We need rap music, bro, we need 4 songs, actually, one with you and @Sjava_atm and another with Ntabayasedubai, and finally, one with @DuncanSkuva and a freestyle record. Is this too much?"

Cassper attends late Doc Shebeleza's funeral

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest honoured Kwaito legend Doc Shebeleza at his memorial service.

Doc Shebeleza's family joined Cassper on stage as he performed his 2014 hit, a tribute captured in a viral video shared by @SABCNews.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News