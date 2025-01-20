Cassper Nyovest Claps Back At "Fallen Off" Claims: "For the Past 11 Years"
- South African rapper Cassper Nyovest clapped back at haters, who mocked him, saying that he had fallen off
- The star said this claim has been going on for the past 11 years, and he is amused by this because he is still in the game
- Fans demand Cassper Nyovest to release new music so he can prove to his haters that he still is relevant
When you think of SA hip hop giants, Cassper Nyovest's name often pops up. However, the rapper faced claims that he had fallen off.
Cassper Nyovest on maintaining relevancy
Following his new music announcement, Doc Shebeleza hitmaker Cassper Nyovest received some heated backlash from haters.
Peeps mocked Cassper, saying that he had fallen off. However, the star laughed off this claim, saying it has been going on for the past 11 years.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"I’ve been reading about Cassper Nyovest falling off for the past 11 years. Kante, how high was he? Why didn’t he quit 11 years ago when they said they were giving him 6 months and he would be gone? Haha, you!! Such resilience!!! Nna, I would give up shem! KUSHO BANI?"
Cassper promises fans new music
This disrespect was ignited by Cassper announcing new music, saying this would be done at a regular pace.
"I promise to drop music regularly again. My confidence was low, but now it’s at an all-time high!!! Starting with Kusho Bani on February 7th, get your memes and threads ready and try to stop this train!! I’m back!!! Go tlo gong nkga go sa Bola !!!!
Fans are here for the new Cassper music.
@winstonterrance advised:
"Just give us music, bro. Leave the noise emanating from haters. Those people have never been fans. The problem is you're winning in both genres, and it doesn't sit well with them."
Mankini_Mgenge asked:
"We need rap music, bro, we need 4 songs, actually, one with you and @Sjava_atm and another with Ntabayasedubai, and finally, one with @DuncanSkuva and a freestyle record. Is this too much?"
Cassper attends late Doc Shebeleza's funeral
In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest honoured Kwaito legend Doc Shebeleza at his memorial service.
Doc Shebeleza's family joined Cassper on stage as he performed his 2014 hit, a tribute captured in a viral video shared by @SABCNews.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za