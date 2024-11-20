Cassper Nyovest allegedly said he misses making hit songs and wants to return to the studio with a new-found hunger

The rapper admitted that he wants to compete on the charts, saying he feels like an upcoming artist again

This comes after Spotify numbers revealed that the late AKA had more monthly listeners than Mufasa

Cassper Nyovest says he wants to compete on the music charts again. Images: casspernyovest

Cassper Nyovest reportedly said he has a new-found hunger for music and misses making hit songs.

Here's why Cassper Nyovest misses making hits

Cassper Nyovest apparently expressed his desire to make hit songs and compete with some of the best new school artists.

According to FakazaNEWS, the rapper poured his heart out about feeling like an upcoming artist again and is driven to push sales with his music.

Coming into the game, Cassper had the streets in a chokehold with songs like Doc Shebeleza and Gusheshe, and he says he wants to do it again:

"It feels so good to want to get into the studio and be creative, not just 'cause it’s something I do for a living, but because I wanna be great at it and write soundtracks to people's lives."

This comes after Mufasa released Ma Menemene, which sadly didn't live up to expectations, but he won't give up:

"I know I’ll find it, and I look forward to it. By the grace of the giver of the gift, Jesus Christ."

AKA surpasses Cassper Nyovest on Spotify

Perhaps, his hunger had also been fueled by the news that his late rival, AKA, had surpassed him on Spotify.

Briefly News reported on the Supa Mega's impressive streak on the streaming platform since his passing, during which he gained hundreds of thousands of listeners.

With over 435K monthly listeners, Mufasa trails far behind Supa Mega with a 166K gap, as AKA sits with 601K monthly listeners on the popular streaming platform.

Cassper Nyovest introduces dance challenge

In more Cassper Nyovest updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper introducing a new dance challenge, his third in 2024.

While some fans admired Mufasa's carefree nature, many netizens bashed his moves and claimed he was desperate for a viral moment.

