Cassper Nyovest recently introduced another dance challenge and showed fans his new moves

This is the rapper's third challenge in 2024, and fans are loving his carefree nature

However, others bashed Mufasa's new dance moves and said he had fallen off

Cassper Nyovest showed off some new dance moves. Images: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

It looks like Cassper Nyovest will be ushering in the festive season with another dance challenge.

Cassper Nyovest introduces dance challenge

Cassper Nyovest has December on lock with some new music and has now introduced a fresh dance challenge.

Despite having already launched a new challenge, it looks like Mufasa's dancing shoes seem to be in tip-top shape, and there's no stopping them.

Taking to his social media pages, the Ma Menemene rapper shared a video introducing the Ntho Tse Monate Dance Challenge while also seemingly previewing a new song.

Cassper is ready to leave all his sorrows in 2024 and walk into 2025 with nothing but "ntho tse monate":

"Walking away from this year’s problems as we approach the new year. Only expecting NTHO TSE MONATE IN 2025!!! #NthoTseMonateChallenge."

Mzansi reacts to Cassper Nyovest's dance challenge

Fans showed love to Mufasa and admired his new moves:

KNtsinki showed love to Cassper:

"Imagine hating on @casspernyovest!"

Zanndee was relieved:

"Finally, another dance that we can do."

wakanda_juice was impressed:

"We all saw the diamonds dance when he stopped, right?"

Meanwhile, others weren't impressed and threw shade at Cassper:

darealestlebza said:

"You used to know how to dance."

Real_revanche wrote:

"Your fall off must be studied at Bushiri's college."

WolfLXXXVIII was convinced:

"It's clear that the music isn't doing well if it needs a gimmick to succeed."

LeboSpeaks posted:

"It's not make sure."

Mpumieloves responded:

"His third challenge of the year, mind you. Enough!"

Cassper Nyovest hints at another Fill Up concert

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest contemplating another Fill Up concert.

This came after the success of his anniversary show in Soweto, where he celebrated his debut album, Tsholofelo, and believes he's ready for even more celebrations.

