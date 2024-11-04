Ntsiki Mazwai recently weighed in on Arthur Mafokate's performance at the South African Music Awards

The controversial podcaster threw shade at Arthur's corruption allegations, alluding to him never being punished

Mzansi clapped once to Ntsiki's comment and bashed Arthur, saying the justice system was flawed

Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to Arthur Mafokate’s SAMA performance. Images: Twitter/ ntsikimazwai, Instagram/ arthurmafokate

Ntsiki Mazwai wasn't impressed after watching Arthur Mafokate performing at the SAMAs.

Ntsiki Mazwai throws shade at Arthur Mafokate

Arthur Mafokate's performance at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) left a sour taste in some netizens' mouths, including Ntsiki Mazwai.

The MOYA Podcast host wasn't at all happy after seeing Arthur on stage, considering his controversial past and, most recently, his never-ending corruption scandals.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, Ntsiki reacted to a video of Arthur performing with Chomee, his former artist and alleged domestic violence victim. She said people like Arthur hardly get punished for their crimes:

"People who steal government money get rewarded in SA."

Mzansi reacts to Ntsiki Mazwai's comment

Netizens bashed the government and justice system while coming up with theories on why some alleged criminals walk away with merely a slap on the wrist:

selbywayne1 suspected:

"Sometimes the government is eating with them, that's why."

Goatttttttttt9 wrote:

"If you know the right people in South Africa, you'll live comfortably. The NPA won't touch you."

kodisangtumelo1 recalled:

"This one really cut deep. I was part of the NLC project when they stole the money. Unable children who live in horrible situations were denied what was rightfully theirs. With over 200 applicants, none was funded."

Ndaba_2025 said:

"I see that, imagine an offender like Somizi. They’re protected and given platforms everywhere just because."

dumzie023 posted:

"The ANC has no shame."

Linda_roto added:"

"Not forgetting woman basher."

