Mihlali Ndamase recently flaunted her snatched summer body in a new video

The influencer had social media buzzing over her hourglass figure but for all the wrong reasons

Mzansi roasted Mimi and accused her of preparing to ruin another couple's marriage

Mihlali Ndamase was accused of sending hints with her new video. Images: mihlalii_n

Mihlali Ndamase can't catch a break, and her scandals sadly gave her the title of being a home wrecker.

Mihlali Ndamase shows off her body

While some of us have been feasting on hearty comfort food in the wintertime, the likes of Mihlali Ndamase have been hitting the gym because, as they say, summer bodies are made in winter.

The influencer has since moved on from her messy scandals and recently gave fans a not-so-subtle reminder of who she was when she showed off her snatched hourglass body.

Twitter (X) user izidabazabantu shared a video of Mimi in an apartment dancing without a care in the world, champagne flute in hand, while wearing a two-piece swimsuit and matching cover-up:

Mzansi weighs in on Mihlali Ndamase's video

Netizens said Mimi was sending a clear hint with her video, while others criticised her alleged BBL:

Gert_LeNinja said:

"Not even Planet Fitness and Virgin Active combined can give one this type of body."

YourBoy_TK wrote:

"Marketing 101. December is around the corner!"

TMaswanangyi posted:

"She working for that December cheque."

Nonkule_Ndlovu was concerned:

"This is not the Mihlali we know. There's something off about this, I don't know, but there's something missing."

Mahdi_Akhis joked:

"Your dog having to rally up your sibling to have an intervention because of your behaviour is nuts, that dog has had enough."

Andie369_ responded:

"Stop getting those BBLs. Y'all, look at her thighs; they don't even match. Close these surgeons immediately. Ain’t no way, man!"

Mzansi celebs show off Halloween costumes

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared some cool pictures from several South African socialites who celebrated Halloween.

From DBN Gogo and Uncle Waffles to Mihlali Ndamase and Somizi Mhlongo, our faves went all out on their costumes and fans were utterly impressed with their effort.

