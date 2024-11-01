6 South African Celebrities Who Nailed Their Halloween Looks, From Uncle Waffles to DBN Gogo
- Some top South African celebrities recently celebrated Halloween with some cool costumes
- Uncle Waffles and DBN Gogo were among the stars who pulled out all the stops for their gear
- We took a look at the impressive costumes our local stars wore to celebrate Halloween
Halloween may not be widely celebrated in South Africa, but that did not stop some of our stars from pulling off some impressive costumes. Let's take a look!
1. DBN Gogo
First off, we've got DBN Gogo, who went into Halloween looking like she stepped out of the Hitman movie. She recreated Timothy Olyphant (Agent 47)'s iconic cover and got to show off her new tattoo - iconic!
2. Uncle Waffles
One thing about Uncle Waffles, our girl is always ready to dress up and she upped the ante from last Halloween with her looks - yes, not one, but two!
The DJ/ producer channelled the iconic The Mask, played by Jim Carrey, as well as scenes from My Hero Academia, where she wore a Dabi costume:
3. Tyla
The pretty girl from Joburg had the world going wild when she celebrated Halloween by recreating Halle Berry's famous look from The Flintstones movie:
4. Somizi Mhlongo
For his first Halloween, it looks like the Shebeshxt lookalike claims gave SomGAGA ideas.
The media personality retired the wigs and flashy fits for a signature Shebe look and hit it right out of the park, later adopting the name "Somizishxta" from the man himself:
"It’s crazy how when I looked at the pics during the shoot, I’d even scream out of disbelief at how alike we look."
5. Mihlali Ndamase
Mimi left little to the imagination with her Halloween outfit from her brand partner, Fashion Nova.
The influencer stepped out in a sultry cowgirl outfit and took it up a notch with a photo shoot in an abandoned saloon:
6. Pearl Thusi
Now, here's something fans didn't expect: Pearl Thusi channelling her admirer, Emtee, for Halloween!
The actress' costume was extremely detailed, and like Somizi, she recreated the rapper's famous tattoos down to the "lean" cup, dreads and outfit. Pearl even referenced Big Hustle's hilarious avocado story - we're obsessed!
