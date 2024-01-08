Somizi Mhlongo recently stunned Mzansi when he unveiled a liquor store in his name

The media personality was happy to show off his bottle store to netizens

Mzansi couldn't help but compare SomGAGA to Shebeshxt with his tattoos

Mzansi thought Somizi Mhlongo was Shebeshxt after he posted a shirtless photo. Images: somizi, official.shebeshxt

Somizi Mhlongo got mistaken for Shebeshxt when he showed off his tattoos. The Living The Dream star was seemingly debuting his bottle store named after him, which caused an online frenzy of netizens thinking he was the controversial Limpopo rapper.

Somizi Mhlongo gets mistaken for Shebeshxt

Somizi Mhlongo had netizens in stitches when they thought he was Shebeshxt. The media personality recently launched his new liquor store and posted a shirtless photo that had Mzansi mistake him for Shebe:

Limpopo rapper, Shebeshxt joked:

"T*pless Ninja!"

given_katlegoblaqchild said:

"I also thought it was Shebeshxt!"

djfortee joked:

"'Twerkaaa' is the first thing that came to my mind."

therealxolo pointed out:

"Here he looks like ShebeShxt."

LessyJantjie asked:

"Why did I think that was Shebe?"

nandipha_jiya said:

"@official.shebeshxt, I thought this was you!"

prow_II asked:

"Why does he look like ShebeShxt here?"

Ms_Logical congratulated Somizi:

"Congratulations SomiShxt!"

tylerwrldxxx posted:

"Somizi really looks like Shebeshxt. Congratulations to him though!"

Somizi Mhlongo launches liquor store

Somizi is chasing more streams of income! The flamboyant media personality, having recently launched Sompire Kids, has officially set foot in the liquor business with the Somizi Liquor Store.

Back in 2019, SomGAGA celebrated the launch of his signature, limited-edition champagne with G.H Mumm. This was during the rise of celebrity-owned alcoholic beverages in South Africa.

Today, he is the proud owner of a liquor store and posted a photo at his establishment:

Somizi Mhlongo breaks silence on Mbongeni Ngema drama

Earlier in Briefly News, the publication shared Somizi Mhlongo's statement addressing the backlash he faced over the message he posted claiming it was from Mbongeni Ngema.

SomGAGA was called out for making Ngema's death about him when he allegedly fabricated a WhatsApp text from the late playwright:

Tdker asked:

"Why is Somizi sending himself WhatsApp texts and pretending they are from Mbongeni Ngema?"

