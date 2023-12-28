Somizi Mhlongo faced backlash on social media for allegedly fabricating messages from Mbongeni Ngema after Ngema's death

Somizi shared a heartfelt tribute to Ngema on Instagram but eagle-eyed fans noticed that the message was actually from Somizi to himself

Social media users criticised Somizi, suggesting that he fabricated the messages to gain attention

Somizi Mhlongo has been accused of chasing clout after allegedly sharing messages he sent himself and pretending that it was from Mbongeni Ngema.

Somizi Mhlongo has been accused of fabricating his tribute to Mbongeni Ngema. Image: @somizi and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Somizi trends for chasing clout

Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo found himself trending on social media after sharing his tribute message to his mentor Mbongeni Ngema who died in a car accident on 27 December 2023.

Taking to his Instagram page, the star penned a lengthy tribute and described Ngema as a father figure who mentored him. Somizi also shared a screenshot of his supposed final message with the Sarafina playwright. Eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice that the larger-than-life-star had messaged himself and lied that Mbongeni sent it. He wrote:

"This text was sent on the very same Tuesday and something felt like u were saying goodbye but in my head and heart, I was like I’m glad ur smelling your flowers. It has been my main aim to always make sure that u know that u are the reason I AM THEE SOMIZI. And I made sure that I tell u and show u each time."

A social media user with the handle @Tdker shared SomGaga's screenshot and asked why he had messaged himself and lied about it. The post read:

"Why is Somizi sending himself WhatsApp texts and pretending they are from Mbongeni Ngema "

Mzansi drags Somizi Mhlongo for lying

Social media users blasted Somizi for misleading them. Many said the star was lying because he wanted to chase clout.

@NgakoBoshomane_ added:

"Probably wants to talk at the memorial? Retla reng mara."

@djstago added:

"Someone said Somizi would do anything to get attention "

@IG_Jay_Khath noted:

"The way he likes attention you’d swear he doesn’t know a single camera in his life"

Minister Zizi Kodwa reacts to Dr Mbongeni Ngema's death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported South Africa's Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has taken to social media to mourn Mbongeni Ngema's untimely death.

The SA entertainment industry has suffered another great loss, days after singer Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkutukana's death. Mbongeni Ngema's untimely death has left the industry and fans reeling.

