Kabza De Small joined the popular uMalume meets series. Images: kabelomotha_, leagenwayans_.

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small recently met uMalume, and the comedian had fans in stitches while butchering Papta's name.

Kabza De Small meets uMalume

Famous TikTok comedian, uMalume, has been making waves on social media with his hilarious skits, and recently bumped into Kabza De Small for his popular meeting series.

Taking to his Instagram page, the comedian followed his usual routine and stood next to Kabza to introduce and recommend him to his audience.

But, of course, the clip was not without a kicker when uMalume kept butchering Papta's name before the Imithandazo hitmaker finally gave up and walked off in frustration after repeatedly correcting him:

"If you love music, this is Kabza De Tall.

"If you're into music, here is Khama De Call."

"If you're a music lover, this is Khabazela De Vol."

Briefly News caught up with the comedian to chat about the series:

"uMalume is a character I developed in 2023 and is someone who doesn't get things quickly. So, instead of getting things right the first time, you give him a try, and it gets worse every time.

"In this series, I started with Donald for the Meet SA campaign, where I introduced him, and when he tried to correct me, I got it worse. I've done it with every celebrity I meet, and it gets funnier every time because they don't know what I'm gonna say even though they're aware that I'll get it wrong."

Mzansi reacts to uMalume's new skit

Netizens are in stitches at the video and teased Kabza over his new names:

thutothehuman laughed:

"Kabza De Tall was where I would’ve walked out; what the hell?"

ntuthukofreeman said:

"Not him laughing as he went inside the house."

nqobani.mathenjwa was in stitches:

"I'm so dead! I watched this like six times, and I'm crying! Shout out for the laughs, bolova!"

about.cberra___ laughed:

"It’s the goat at the end for me."

snetemba_m was impressed:

"Malume is gigging these days, yoh!"

zime_imbali posted:

"To think these will never get boring."

nkosinathi_mahamba teased uMalume:

"Malume, you had one simple task!"

