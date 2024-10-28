Kabza De Small Busts Dance Moves With Uber Eats Bag in Viral Video, Fans React: “Just So Funny”
- A video of Kabza De Small went viral when he was captured busting some hilarious dance moves
- The DJ/ producer strapped an Uber Eats delivery bag on his back and had netizens in stitches
- Mzansi raved over Kabza's petite frame compared to the bag, while others brought up his cheating scandal
You're definitely guaranteed a good time when Kabza De Small is on the dance floor, and he doesn't disappoint.
Kabza De Small shows off dance moves
When he's not blazing the decks, he's setting fire to the dance floor, and Kabza De Small recently turned up a party with his dance moves.
The Wishi Wishi hitmaker was captured in a cool video showing off his moves while carrying an Uber Eats delivery bag belonging to viral sensation, Vulela, who regularly attends events dressed as an Uber Eats driver.
Twitter (X) user MDN News shared the clip of Kabza's hilarious moves, and it was all eyes on him on the dance floor:
Mzansi reacts to Kabza De Small's dance
Netizens were in stitches at Kabza's moves:
SesiNono joked:
"Imagine I'm waiting for my food, while Kabza is busy splashing my drinks all over the bag."
juicystory_xciv was in stitches:
"Kabza's moves are just so funny!"
Mavil_TZ was curious:
"How tall is Kabza because that bag is like half of his height?"
AdvMagadze wrote:
"This brother loves having fun; it must be nice having him around."
TheRealSmomoh was impressed:
"Kabza is doing the things, man!"
Meanwhile, others once again reignited the cheating scandal:
MndayiBukho teased:
"From cheating to the kitchen, this man is working tirelessly!"
daivymag claimed:
"He once said 'Ake cheat, ke rekile.'
RossowUugulu wrote:
"All he does is dance, but he recently underrepresented us."
Kabza De Small teases gospel song
In more Kabza De Small updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ/ producer previewing a gospel song.
While a handful of fans admired Papta's versatility, others weren't as impressed and said he missed:
notyourcupofjay said:
"For the first time in the history of amapiano, Kabza missed."
