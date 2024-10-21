Kabza De Small has previewed a new Gospel song, Kulungile , which is a remake of SfisoNcwane’s classic song

The Amapiano music producer caused quite a stir online with his latest track, with people saying it was a miss

A handful of his supporters gave it a thumbs up, saying he is showing off how versatile he is

Amapiano music producer Kabza De Small is testing the waters as he has dived into the Gospel scene. The music producer debuted a new Gospel track, and Mzansi had a lot to say.

Kabza De Small has previewed a new Gospel song.

New Gospel song loading from Kabza De Small

Mzansi music heavyweight Kabza De Small previewed a new Gospel song, Kulungile. The muso took the vocals from the late Gospel artist Sfiso Ncwane’s classic song, Kulungile Baba.

He first shared a snippet of the song on Instagram, and his followers were divided. The song quickly made its way to X, and a user, @mmbi_Rofhedza, posted a video of him playing the song at a club with the caption, “Maybe it’s just my ears.”

Mzansi reacts to Kabza’s new song

On Twitter and Instagram, people are saying the song is a huge miss. This is how fans reacted:

versp_dams joked:

"Kabza wanna see people crying at groove this December."

@MasumpaB noted:

"Yhaa, this one it's not the one. The two he previewed called Nasempini and intliziyo 🔥🔥🔥. I've been listening to those since I heard them they are amazing."

@mmbi_Rofhedza stated:

"Nasempini is also pap."

@siphekayyyy shared:

"Hearing this at groove would make me so mad 😭"

@notyourcupofjay cried:

"For the first time in the history of amapiano. Kabza missed."

@B_Yandaa said:

"This one should have remained in his favourite gospel songs playlist ✋🏽☹️"

@Kukhanya047 argued:

"Hayi, gents, come on...give it a chance...this is fire, gents...it's such a well-put-together song."

