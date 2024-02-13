Musician Lady Du recently announced on social media that one day she will write a gospel song

This came after the star started singing church songs mid-groove at an unknown establishment during her performance

Duduzile Ngwenya also shared that she knew her purpose was to be a fisher of men

Lady Du shared on social media that she will be writing a gospel song one day. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

Amapiano artist Lady Du has proven once again that there is nothing she can't do. The star recently shared a clip of her switching on stage from singing her songs to singing gospel music during her performance after she reflected on her decade-long music career last month.

Lady Du says she will write a gospel song

Lady Du, whose real name is Duduzile Ngwenya, made headlines not so long ago after she shared life lessons on the third anniversary of her suicide attempt. The star recently penned a post on her Instagram page stating that she will be writing a gospel song one day.

This came after the star also mentioned on the post that she knew that her purpose on earth was to be a fisher of men. Duduzile posted a video of herself and an unknown establishment singing church songs along with the crowd mid-groove.

She wrote:

"I knew my purpose was to be a fisher of men!!!! Pastors don’t go to groove so when the spirit of God comes through I do as I am told! What ever it is that my heart wants to present I follow ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️One day I’ll write a gospel song."

See the post below:

Netizens showered Lady Du with love

Shortly after she shared the post on social media, netizens praised and showered her with love. See some of the comments below:

shimmym_is said:

"I love you, Lady Du."

therealmxo complimented:

"Beautiful vocals."

adelelerato shared:

"I love you maan."

oohlalacups wrote:

"This brought me to tears ❤ Bless you Du."

benardo_zw responded:

"Duduzile❤️"

exxe_kerrago replied:

"Can't wait to meet you someday."

Lady Du flaunts her new car

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a sneak peek of Lady Du's brand-new cherry red Range Rover.

shevivieb said:

"I'm so proud of you. You really are a hard-working person."

The singer bragged that her car was fully paid for, giving credit to herself for working hard to make her dream a reality.

