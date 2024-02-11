Media personality Nadia Nakai is still feeling the pinch of AKA's absence one year after his tragic passing

The rapper commemorated the first anniversary of his death with a touching tribute on social media

Bragga shared several videos that show her and AKA during happier times in the course of their relationship

Nadia Nakai reflected on the passing of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes. Image: @nadianakai

Nadia Nakai took to social media to mark the first anniversary of AKA's passing.

She expressed her sadness and longing for the rapper who was brutally killed. AKA was gunned down on Florida road in Durban with his friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane on 10 February.

Nadia's heartfelt tribute

In a touching tribute, Bragga shared her feelings about missing AKA and expressed how unfair it feels to have lost him.

"It’s been a year, feels like yesterday. I wish you never left. I miss you so much! You just talking, your laugh even more. You were full of life! This is unfair. Please visit me in my dreams more."

Videos of Nadia Nakai and AKA

She also reminisced about happier times and shared videos of their relationship to honour his memory on her Instagram account.

See the post below:

Fans shower Nadia with support

Fans rally around Nadia Nakai, offering words of comfort and acknowledging the beautiful relationship she shared with AKA. The outpouring of support serves as a reminder of the impact AKA had on both Nakai and his fans, even in his absence.

@ti_no6867 said:

"It's been one year now. I think it's time to move on. Guys, you were not even married."

@tino_forex commented:

"Losing a partner by death at a young age is the worst. I pray no one gets to experience that."

@queen_rufee posted:

"I know her pain. It's not even simple to move on from someone who used to genuinely love and care about you and make you feel unique."

@londiwe_rsa_ posted:

"May you find love again sthandwa and let nothing stop you from being happy ever again."

@summer_rose_ stated:

"Love in its purest form❤️ I’m so sorry Nadia."

@originalbedoo wrote:

"It's really unfair you guys deserved a real chance."

@thuthu_buttons mentioned:

"Yoh those happy giggles mama! Praying for your healing mama. ️"

@nadianakaifans added:

"I’m very sorry Bragga, take heart. "

SA commemorates AKA's death anniversary

