Nadia Nakai, Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' girlfriend, reshared a video of them having the time of their lives while the rapper was still alive

South Africans comforted Nadia and stated that they also miss Supa Mega's bubbly personality

AKA was killed on Florida Road in Durban, and several men have been arrested in connection with the high-profile murder case

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nadia Nakai was comforted by Mzansi after sharing an old clip of AKA. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai recently paid tribute to her late boyfriend, AKA.

Supa Mega was gunned down on February 10 in Durban's Florida Road, leaving his family, daughter Kairo Forbes, and fans devastated. Since then, the police have been doing everything they can to catch the killers, and five men have been arrested in connection with the assassination.

The ongoing court case appears to have made it more difficult for those close to AKA, including his mother, Lynn Forbes, father, Tony Forbes, and girlfriend, Nadia, to move on. They've been sharing posts about how they're coping with the loss of the Mass Country rapper.

Nadia Nakai remembers AKA after assassination

Nadia hinted on Twitter that she misses AKA by quote-tweeting a video by @RapApprentice.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The clip, which appeared to be a screen-recorded Instagram live, showed AKA and Nadia. The couple was all smiles as Bhova continued to troll Bragga jokingly. The grieving girlfriend found everything the rapper did hilarious.

Mzansi misses AKA after Nadia Nakai's post

Many of AKA's fans said they also miss the rapper's cheerful personality, and others comforted Nadia, whose post seemed to reveal her heartbreak after losing the love of her life.

@Ntombet19802095 said:

"I miss seeing him on my TV screen being his usual self."

@Chipo__Wacho shared:

"Peace be unto you, my dear."

@miss_millsm posted:

"Kiernan's death will never make sense or sit well in our hearts. Each video shows us how much we missed out on him by being busy focused on what the media fed us about him."

@bobronzee replied:

"You complimented each very well. You were always smitten."

@tdekune commented:

"Let’s celebrate his life."

@Mpumi_online_st wrote:

"This hurts."

@LeboLeleMakola also said:

"Sorry fave."

@Kat_1109581 added:

"Man!. We all miss this guy, yoooh!"

Nadia Nakai talks about her hopes to move on after AKA's death

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai shared that she does not plan to spend the rest of her life alone.

Nadia was candid about her plans for a committed relationship.

In the tweet, Nadia drew a comparison to her grandmother. The rapper's grandmother is used to being alone, but that's not something she wants for herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News