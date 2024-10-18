'John Vuli Gate' Hitmakers Mapara A Jazz Down and Out, Struggling to Get Back at the Top
- Amapiano duo called Mapara A Jazz, made up of Mano Nephawe and Leornard Malatji, are allegedly down and out
- They shot to fame after the release of the song John Vuli Gate, which was further elevated by a group of huns
- According to reports, they are allegedly struggling to get back to the top and have moved to their hometown
Life is said to be tough for John Vuli Gate hitmakers Mapara A Jazz. They are allegedly down and out and desperate for another breakthrough.
John Vuli Gate duo struggling
Mapara A Jazz comprises artists Mano Nephawe and Leornard Malatji, who have had to make drastic life changes since a setback, reports ZiMoja.
Their smash hit John Vuli Gate shot them to the top, and they gained instant fame. But just like their fast careers, their downfall was even faster. Attention was brought to the group when a group of huns made a video dancing to the song at the petrol station.
Following their success, they have since released an EP and other songs, such as You Let Me Down ft. Lowsheen and Zile M and Vale Hansi va Hlupha (Amapiano Remake), which went viral on TikTok.
What life is like for Mapara A Jazz
The news publication reported that they are allegedly struggling to get back to being hitmakers. They allegedly even had to move to their hometown.
"Times are tough for the gents. They get bookings here and there from friends who know them from John Vuli Gate days. But things have changed. They were not irresponsible with their money but their star just faded. The music industry has a shelf life when you are not relevant, but it doesn't mean you are not talented; they had their time, and maybe they will come back," a source told the blog.
The group confirmed moving back home but denied that they were struggling.
