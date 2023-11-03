Uncle Waffles won Halloween this year when she remade some of the most iconic looks from two US celebrities

First, she brought out her inner Nicki Minaj when she remade an iconic look from hers during her heydays

Now, she took it back with a classic Justin Bieber look when the pop star still rocked a bob hair-do

Uncle Waffles Dresses Like Justin Bieber for Halloween, Netizens Were Left Floored: “She’s So Real”

Amapiano star Uncle Waffles claimed the Halloween spotlight this year by recreating iconic looks from two popular American artists.

Uncle Waffles dances in her Justin Bieber costume

Uncle Waffles took a step back in time with a classic Justin Bieber Halloween costume. Effortlessly capturing the era when the pop star sported a bob hairstyle.

She gave herself the cute name of Uncle Bieber, adding to the humour.

An X user @AyndaMthimkhulu shared a video of the DJ trying to dance like the singer.

Uncle Waffles imitates Nicki Minaj

The muso channeled her inner Nicki Minaj, paying homage to the artist's days before she blew up, with a remarkable remake.

Sharing her pictures, Uncle Waffles posted:

"Halloween is an excuse to dress up, so I’m DEFINITELY DOING IT. Had to go as Mother Nicki and Baby Justin."

Netizens show love to Uncle Waffles

Fans of the Peacock Revisit hitmaker hailed her for being a very hilarious person with these funny videos.

@wavyzozo exclaimed:

"Yuu love her Yoh."

@AyndaMthimkhulu joked:

"Yes, this video is hilarious though yho."

@alisharosamusic added:

"She’s so real."

@sanem_official joked:

"Her flipping back that jacket sent me!"

@016tshepo advised:

"Guys, I think as South Africans we should really get into Halloween."

@sunkissedseba said:

"The stance."

@berlindadlamin1 said:

"I love this woman."

