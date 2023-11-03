Springboks' prop Trevor Nyakane's dance moves have smeared onto the 2023 Miss South Africa

Natasha Joubert was captured on video dancing to Sister Bethina during a meet-and-greet following their RWC victory

Mzansi is in love with the new Miss SA and her happy-go-lucky personality, showering her with praise

Miss SA 2023 Natasha Joubert got some dancing lessons from Springboks' Trevor Nyakane during a meet-and-greet. Images: @natasha_joubert, @trevornyakane

The Springboks did not bring only cheer to the country by winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup on Saturday in France, but the different people across the country put on their dancing shoes and celebrated the win.

The most infectious dance routine by far is the reigning Miss SA Natasha Joubert sharing a dance with Boks prop, Trevor Nyakane, during a meet and greet.

Miss SA 2023 Natasha Joubert dances with Springboks' Trevor Nyakane

The queen of the country attempted Trevor's famous victory dance to Mgarimbe's Sister Bethina at Stade de France after they won the final against New Zealand. Natasha took to her Instagram and said:

"Guess who has 4 World Cups!?? @trevornyakane showing me how to celebrate!"

Check out her video below:

Mzansi praises Natasha's dancing attempt with Trevor Nyakane

Her dance with Trevor's popular Sister Bethina victory dance got a thumbs-up:

micaelamclean said:

"This girl is so unserious I love her so much."

maxwell_19921 realised:

"The Miss SA we never knew that we needed... Love her."

lspykerman swooned:

I saw you today at FNB Stadium, wow is all I can say. You are really incredible you were pulled in so many directions by the fans for selfies and autographs and you kept smiling and never got irritated. A real people person and a exquisite Miss SA."

thando.hadebee hyped:

"Hamba Miss SA."

bellindahgama was infected:

"I feel like I can hear Trevor’s laugh."

xmdunge adoringly said:

"Your sense is humor is beyond everything. We love you reigning Queen.

phyndilenxumalo complimented:

"Our queen is a whole mood sana."

precioustheplanner said:

"You’re such a gorgeous vibe. Love it."

steffionthebrink enjoyed:

"@trevornyakane lekker iconic moves! I enjoy seeing this type of content. Lekker Bok vir sport @natasha_joubert net liefde."

