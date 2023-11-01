The Rugby World Cup might make Mandoza's family super rich following the intense matches

If reports are anything to go by, the royalties from the matches allegedly accumulated over R170 million

This would mean Mpho Tshabalala and the late Kwaito star's family, are about to be millionaires

Mandoza’s 'Nkalakatha' not only smashed the streaming platform with big numbers, but it also will possibly make millions after the RWC. Image: Naashon Zalk/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Every time the Springboks played in the Rugby World Cup, the hit song Nkalakatha would play. This made the song by the late Mandoza, the unofficial anthem for the RWC.

Has Nkalakatha accumulated royalties?

According to X user and TV host @illythehost, the RWC organisation might have to pay SAMRO royalties of up to R179 million. Illy's post reads:

"Nkalakatha royalties must be up there close to 2m of rands now!! The kids and wife are about to eat well."

Briefly News has reached out to SAMRO, this article will be updated.

Tweeps celebrate with the Mandoza family

If these reports are anything to go by, this would mean Mpho Tshabalala and the late Kwaito star's family, are about to be millionaires.

Mzansi reacted positively to the news.

@Yea_imLinda reacted:

"Probably the best song ever made in SA."

@Siphuwe_Kake lauded:

"Love it for her."

Mzansi overjoyed at Nkalakatha playing at the RWC

Many people expressed excitement over the usage of the song at matches where the Bokke were playing.

Even celebrities such as Katlego Maboe rejoiced at this. The team had advanced to the semi-finals, where they would go against England in the Rugby World Cup 2023. The TV host captioned the post:

"It’s the stadium playing 'Nkalakatha' for me!"

The song then grew popular on streaming platforms. This made the late Mandoza gain over 118.3K monthly listeners on Spotify. The song also surprisingly recorded just above 2.6 million streams.

Springboks slated to received bonuses for RWC win

In a previous report from Briefly News, the Springboks team may receive an alleged R93 million for winning the World Cup after defeating New Zealand.

SA Rugby's Mark Alexander denies this but confirmed that they would be receiving bonuses for their performances.

Netizens supported the notion that they deserve bonuses and campaigned for them to be rewarded.

